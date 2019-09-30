Telos Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake in Waste Mgmt Del (WM) by $392,035; Baskin Financial Services Continues to Hold Holding in Vail Resorts (MTN)

Baskin Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (MTN) by 8.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc bought 5,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 64,253 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.34 million, up from 59,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Vail Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $6.86 during the last trading session, reaching $230.12. About 296,951 shares traded or 12.15% up from the average. Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) has declined 10.07% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MTN News: 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC – COMPANY IS NOW EXPECTING RESORT REPORTED EBITDA TO BE BETWEEN $607 MLN AND $627 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 09/04/2018 – NIKKO’S VAIL: DEVALUATION WOULD POSE DANGEROUS CAPITAL FLIGHT; 08/03/2018 – Vail Resorts Sees FY18 Resort Reported EBITDA $607M-$627; 19/04/2018 – VAIL: N. AMER SEASON-TO-DATE TOTAL SKIER VISITS DOWN 1.9% Y/Y; 18/05/2018 – Sage Outdoor Adventures to Open New River Outpost; 19/04/2018 – Vail Resorts Season-to-date Ski School Rev Was Up 3.4%; 15/05/2018 – Spo Advisory Buys New 2.4% Position in Vail Resorts; 03/05/2018 – RadioResource: Vail Gets Waiver for May 2 Wireless Emergency Alert Test; 12/03/2018 – Stitch Fix to Add Chief Marketing Officer of Vail Resorts, Inc., Kirsten Lynch, to Board of Directors; 26/03/2018 – CDOT: Closures Continue Through Monday on Westbound I-70 at Vail Pass for Road Repairs

Telos Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 21.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc sold 3,409 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 12,559 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.45M, down from 15,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $114.93. About 634,814 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 21/03/2018 – Drilling Waste Management Market 2018 – Global Forecasts up to 2024 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/03/2018 – Asia Pacific Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Updates Its Rating Methodology For Environmental Services And Waste Management Companies; 20/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of First Horizon National and Waste Management; 11/03/2018 – City of Houston: Solid Waste Management Department; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 17/04/2018 – Water & Waste Management Consulting Services: Global Markets to 2022 by Type (Solid Waste & Waste Water) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES 2018 FULL-YEAR TAX RATE 24%-25%; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q OPER REV. $3.51B, EST. $3.57B; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Waste Management

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 25 investors sold MTN shares while 114 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 35.68 million shares or 2.92% less from 36.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 400 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insurance The stated it has 0.01% in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). Victory Cap Mgmt has invested 0.17% in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Inc accumulated 214,590 shares or 0.03% of the stock. World Asset Inc has 0.01% invested in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) for 1,274 shares. Malaga Cove Ltd reported 0.66% in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). 75,850 were accumulated by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Eagle Asset owns 0.38% invested in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) for 330,232 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holding accumulated 149,369 shares. Vanguard Gru has 0.03% invested in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) for 3.71M shares. France-based Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa has invested 0.04% in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). Hsbc Public Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). Comm Bancshares reported 1,451 shares. Daiwa Secs Gru reported 0% in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). Baskin Services owns 64,253 shares.

Telos Capital Management Inc, which manages about $270.47 million and $341.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4,134 shares to 106,393 shares, valued at $8.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 3,375 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,808 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold WM shares while 315 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 296 raised stakes. 297.16 million shares or 0.88% less from 299.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Missouri-based Smith Moore & Com has invested 0.11% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Moreover, Martingale Asset Management LP has 0.67% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams holds 0.25% or 3,158 shares. Prudential Public Limited Co stated it has 30,208 shares. Chemical Commercial Bank invested in 22,459 shares. United Kingdom-based Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Co has invested 0.15% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Pineno Levin Ford Asset Mngmt holds 70,042 shares. Woodmont Invest Counsel Limited Liability Company reported 0.64% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.15% or 16,457 shares. Moreover, Psagot Invest House Limited has 0.04% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 9,500 shares. L & S Advsrs accumulated 70,277 shares. Hayek Kallen Invest Mgmt stated it has 3.71% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). River And Mercantile Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Moreover, Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd has 0.04% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 7,517 shares. 81,400 are held by 1832 Asset Mgmt L P.

