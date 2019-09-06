Telos Capital Management Has Raised Qualcomm (QCOM) Position by $357,675 as Market Valuation Declined; As Ametek New (AME) Valuation Rose, Global Endowment Management LP Has Increased Its Holding

Telos Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 6.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc bought 6,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 102,259 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.83M, up from 95,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $78.65. About 1.13 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM – MAKING GOOD PROGRESS ON EXECUTING $1 BILLION COST PLAN, ARE FOCUSED ON CLOSING PENDING ACQUISITION OF NXP; 11/05/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXP CASH TENDER OFFER TO 5 PM ET MAY 25; 17/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.62/SHR; 12/03/2018 – SVbizjournal: BREAKING: Trump blocks Broadcom’s proposed Qualcomm buyout, citing national security concerns; 12/03/2018 – Jennifer Jacobs: BREAKING: Trump issues order to block Qualcomm takeover by Broadcom; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm Withdrew Two Claims to Satisfy Certain Briefling Limitations and Narrow Issues for Hearing; 03/04/2018 – FIRST® Announces Qualcomm’s Return as Presenting Sponsor for 2018 FIRST Championship Events in Houston and Detroit; 08/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF QUALCOMM FOR “SOURCE FOLLOWER BASED ENVELOPE TRACKING FOR POWER AMPLIFIER BIASING”; 18/04/2018 – China will review Qualcomm-NXP deal in a fair manner -commerce ministry; 09/05/2018 – U.S. sends rules on drone regulation to White House for review

Global Endowment Management Lp increased its stake in Ametek Inc New (AME) by 99.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Endowment Management Lp bought 6,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.76% . The institutional investor held 13,450 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, up from 6,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Endowment Management Lp who had been investing in Ametek Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $89.26. About 384,352 shares traded. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 17.80% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 29/05/2018 – P&M CORPORATE FINANCE REPORTS SALE OF SOUNDCOM TO AMETEK; 13/03/2018 AMETEK INC AME.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $83 FROM $80; RATING OUTPERFORM; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mid Cap Value Adds Ametek, Exits Devon; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Increases 2018 Guidance After First-Quarter Profit Rise; Buys SoundCom; 29/05/2018 – P&M Corporate Finance Announces the Sale of SoundCom Corp to AMETEK, Inc; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK Acquires SoundCom Systems; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE; 12/04/2018 – EDAX Inc., a business unit of AMETEK to optimize service experience with Mize software; 07/05/2018 – Ametek at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK BUYS SOUNDCOM SYSTEMS

Telos Capital Management Inc, which manages about $270.47M and $320.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,454 shares to 21,477 shares, valued at $2.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 14,861 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,770 shares, and cut its stake in Welltower Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Korea Inv holds 1.10M shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Davis R M holds 0.68% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 318,298 shares. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price accumulated 7,922 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Leisure Cap Management accumulated 25,876 shares. Moreover, First Allied Advisory Services has 0.21% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Apg Asset Nv reported 662,110 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp holds 0.06% or 4,233 shares in its portfolio. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams Incorporated reported 6,694 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Partnervest Advisory Ser Ltd Liability Corp reported 7,015 shares. Jag Capital Limited Co owns 0.21% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 22,865 shares. Sfe Inv Counsel holds 3% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 116,716 shares. 11,776 are held by Peak Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Pure Finance Inc accumulated 15,903 shares. Strategic Service holds 65,737 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 29 investors sold AME shares while 184 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 188.47 million shares or 0.19% more from 188.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Barrett Asset Lc has 0.01% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Bryn Mawr reported 4,925 shares. 3,497 were reported by Zeke Cap Advsr Limited Liability Corporation. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.06% or 32,403 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa has invested 0% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0.68% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, Alaska-based fund reported 42,711 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0.07% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 331,538 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Company has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Cibc Ww has invested 0.03% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Cookson Peirce And has 8,560 shares. Noesis Mangement has 0% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 6,590 shares. Orrstown Financial Svcs invested in 0.01% or 77 shares. The Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.04% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Ing Groep Nv reported 33,829 shares.

Global Endowment Management Lp, which manages about $5.46B and $707.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corporate Office Pptys Tr (NYSE:OFC) by 17,700 shares to 33,600 shares, valued at $917,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 19,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,060 shares, and cut its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (NYSE:ARE).