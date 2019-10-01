Telos Capital Management Has Raised Its Phillips 66 (PSX) Stake by $309,504; Cypress Capital Group Position in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Cut by $372,344 as Market Valuation Rose

Cypress Capital Group decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 22.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group sold 1,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 5,183 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.27 million, down from 6,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $216.67. About 3.93M shares traded or 1.97% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Telos Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 9.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc bought 3,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 40,238 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.76 million, up from 36,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $101.04. About 1.41M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 13/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 16/04/2018 – ALL OTHER UNITS OPERATING AT PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY; 02/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Well Positioned for IMO 2020 Rule (Correct); 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net $524M; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q EPS $1.07; 10/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BOOSTING PRODUCTION ON RESTARTED REFORMER, HYDROTREATERS; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Announces Increase In Quarterly Dividend

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fiduciary Tru reported 0.05% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Stratos Wealth Limited reported 0.07% stake. Fayez Sarofim And holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 719,510 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Lc holds 3,479 shares. Permanens Capital Lp invested 0% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Williams Jones & Assoc Ltd Company reported 3,342 shares stake. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.1% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Blue Fin Cap Incorporated has 0.14% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 2,950 shares. The Maryland-based Sandy Spring Bancshares has invested 0.08% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 5,117 are held by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams. Wetherby Asset Mgmt Inc invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Citigroup invested 0.08% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 40,238 were reported by Telos. Brown Advisory has 79,805 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cumberland Prns Limited accumulated 18,185 shares.

Cypress Capital Group, which manages about $45.36M and $506.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 3,195 shares to 21,344 shares, valued at $2.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan (NYSE:JPM) by 3,163 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,925 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Leuthold Group Limited holds 1.35% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 42,764 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca reported 0.97% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Vontobel Asset Management Inc, New York-based fund reported 2.20M shares. 50,476 were reported by Callahan Advisors Limited Liability. Seizert Cap Partners Llc invested 0.05% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Capital Planning Advsr Ltd Liability Com owns 15,955 shares. Fairview Inv Mgmt Llc, California-based fund reported 1,065 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Lc holds 143,778 shares or 1.25% of its portfolio. Spinnaker Trust, a Maine-based fund reported 16,243 shares. D E Shaw & stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 5,457 are owned by Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co. Hanson Mcclain accumulated 1,580 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Smithbridge Asset Mgmt De has invested 2.09% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0.59% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 543,086 shares. Pggm Investments reported 0.97% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. 20,000 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares with value of $4.64M were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S.