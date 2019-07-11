Telos Capital Management Has Raised Interpublic Group Cos (IPG) Position By $404,838; Lone Pine Capital Has Trimmed Its Servicenow (NOW) Holding

Telos Capital Management Inc increased Interpublic Group Cos Inc (IPG) stake by 29.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Telos Capital Management Inc acquired 19,278 shares as Interpublic Group Cos Inc (IPG)’s stock declined 0.53%. The Telos Capital Management Inc holds 85,244 shares with $1.79M value, up from 65,966 last quarter. Interpublic Group Cos Inc now has $9.01B valuation. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $23.28. About 3.19 million shares traded. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) has declined 6.77% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IPG News: 04/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) to ‘BBB+’ From ‘BBB’; 29/03/2018 – IPG SAYS AARON SHAPIRO DEPARTS FOR NEW VENTURE; 15/05/2018 – Interpublic Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES INC IPG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.72, REV VIEW $8.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – McCann Repeats as Network of the Year at ANDY Awards; 29/03/2018 – IPG NAMES MICHAEL KOZIOL GLOBAL CEO; 27/04/2018 – New Research Reveals lnauthentic lnfluencer Content On The Rise As Consumer Skepticism Grows; 05/04/2018 – Lee Anderson-Brooke Joins Weber Shandwick to Lead Technology & Corporate Across West Coast Operations; 23/03/2018 – Rogers & Cowan/FRUKT Named Heineken USA AOR For Product Placement, Entertainment PR And Integration Partnerships; 04/04/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COS. TO ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK

Lone Pine Capital Llc decreased Servicenow Inc (NOW) stake by 35.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lone Pine Capital Llc sold 936,223 shares as Servicenow Inc (NOW)’s stock rose 18.10%. The Lone Pine Capital Llc holds 1.71 million shares with $420.49M value, down from 2.64 million last quarter. Servicenow Inc now has $55.68B valuation. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $298.75. About 1.07 million shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 07/05/2018 – TimelinePl Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees 2Q GAAP Subscription Revenue $568 Million to $573 Million; 25/04/2018 – Infor CloudSuite Field Service Now Available; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SEES FY2018 SUBSCRIPTION GAAP REVENUES $2,400 MLN – $2,415 MLN; 07/05/2018 – CloudBees Integration Now Certified in the ServiceNow Store; Company Sponsors Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY TOTAL GAAP REV $589.2 MLN, UP 37 PCT; 15/05/2018 – 3CLogic Wins ServiceNow Knowledge18 CreatorCon Hackathon; 07/05/2018 – BMC considers sale, draws KKR, Thoma Bravo interest; 03/05/2018 – Ayehu Updates ServiceNow Integration with Kingston Version; Demonstrating Intelligent Automation for ITSM at Knowledge18; 04/05/2018 – CipherCloud CASB+ Platform Combines Powerful Cloud Security with Data Protection and Compliance for ServiceNow Ecosystem

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold IPG shares while 133 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 375.50 million shares or 1.16% less from 379.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 38,450 shares. Morgan Dempsey Mngmt Ltd holds 0.01% in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) or 1,361 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America has 0% invested in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) for 1,110 shares. Numerixs Technology has invested 0.37% in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Valley Natl Advisers holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) for 13,231 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 862,071 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Montag A Inc holds 0.03% or 15,300 shares in its portfolio. Ls Invest Lc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Kcm Advsrs Ltd Liability Com reported 14,286 shares. Parkside Comml Bank Tru holds 0% or 76 shares. Reilly Finance Advisors Ltd Liability reported 3,456 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors has 0% invested in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) for 52 shares. Harris Ltd Partnership reported 13.13M shares stake. Voloridge Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 184,960 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $399,976 activity. 8,650 shares were bought by THOMAS DAVID M, worth $199,988 on Tuesday, April 30. On Tuesday, April 30 GREENIAUS H JOHN bought $199,988 worth of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) or 8,650 shares.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $-0.03 EPS, up 84.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $-0.19 per share. After $0.01 actual EPS reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -400.00% negative EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ServiceNow had 13 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, March 20. On Thursday, January 31 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, February 1 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Monday, February 25. UBS maintained ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) rating on Thursday, January 31. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $250 target. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 5. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, April 12.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $38.95 million activity. Desai Chirantan Jitendra sold 2,031 shares worth $468,369. Another trade for 7,750 shares valued at $1.71M was sold by Schneider David. $1.63 million worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) was sold by MILLER JEFFREY A. 6,884 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares with value of $1.53M were sold by WADORS PATRICIA L. CODD RONALD E F had sold 100,000 shares worth $22.01 million. LUDDY FREDERIC B also sold $6.17 million worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) on Friday, January 18.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Australia-based Macquarie Gru has invested 0.03% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Cap has invested 0.6% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Redwood Invests Limited Com holds 11,988 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Westpac invested 0% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Jaffetilchin Invest Prtn Limited Liability has 0.05% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 960 shares. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Aus has 641 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alkeon Cap Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 20,000 shares. Arrow Fincl Corp invested in 0% or 30 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Eulav Asset Management has invested 1.01% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Qci Asset Management New York has invested 1.61% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) stated it has 3.36% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Benjamin F Edwards And Com owns 0.03% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 1,182 shares. Hanseatic Management Inc reported 7,593 shares or 1.95% of all its holdings. Spectrum Management Gru invested in 149 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

