Telos Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake in Waste Mgmt Del (WM) by $392,035; Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Holds Stake in Pitney Bowes (PBI)

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc (PBI) by 950% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought 95,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.58% . The institutional investor held 105,000 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $449,000, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Pitney Bowes Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $740.00M market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.33. About 83,129 shares traded. Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) has declined 53.50% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.50% the S&P500. Some Historical PBI News: 06/03/2018 – PITNEY BOWES: EXECUTION OF STRATEGIC PLAN GREATER HOLDER VALUE; 04/05/2018 – S&P REVISES PITNEY BOWES INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; 30/04/2018 – PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY PITNEY BOWES GLOBAL PRODUCTION MAIL UNIT; 02/05/2018 – PITNEY BOWES 1Q REV. $983.2M, EST. $923.7M; 30/04/2018 – Platinum Equity to Acquire Pitney Bowes’ Global Production Mail Business; 30/04/2018 – Pitney Bowes to Sell Production-Mail Unit to Platinum Equity; 12/04/2018 – Prometic to Present New PBI-4050 Clinical Data From Alström Syndrome Phase 2 Trial at the International Liver Congress; 30/04/2018 – Pitney Bowes Sees Sale Closing in Late 2Q or Early 3Q; 02/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes Cuts FY18 View To Adj EPS $1.15-Adj EPS $1.30; 02/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes 1Q Net $53.5M

Telos Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 21.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc sold 3,409 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 12,559 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.45 million, down from 15,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $115.23. About 143,707 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q OPER REV. $3.51B, EST. $3.57B; 16/03/2018 – AUGEAN – DISPOSED OF ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF TOTAL WASTE MANAGEMENT BROKER, AIS LIMITED TO REGEN DEVCO LIMITED, SUBSIDIARY OF REGEN HOLDINGS WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT; 11/03/2018 – City of Houston: Solid Waste Management Department; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q EPS 91c; 06/04/2018 – Global Automotive Waste Management Market 2018-2022 – Growing Automotive Fleets is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: WIPP’s Future is `Bright,” Officials Say at Waste Management Conference; 06/03/2018 PA DEP: Bureau of Waste Management Overview TUESDAY, March 20, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Anticipates Waste Management’s Strong Performance Over Last 2+ Years, Will Continue Through 2019; 09/04/2018 – Greg Groogan: Breaking: International Paper & a subsidiary of Waste Management agree w/ #EPA to pay $115 Million for removal of; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Otlk To Neg On Mojave Desert Mtn Int Waste Mgmt, CA Bnds

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.15 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $487.86 million for 25.05 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.60% EPS growth.

