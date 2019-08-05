Telos Capital Management Has Lowered Facebook (FB) Holding; Tang Capital Management Lowered Its Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Position

Tang Capital Management Llc decreased Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) stake by 1.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tang Capital Management Llc sold 74,445 shares as Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX)’s stock declined 1.75%. The Tang Capital Management Llc holds 5.74M shares with $140.39 million value, down from 5.82M last quarter. Heron Therapeutics Inc now has $1.30B valuation. The stock decreased 4.50% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $16.36. About 988,109 shares traded or 19.17% up from the average. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 51.22% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 11/04/2018 – Mylan to Leverage its World-Class Scientific Platform to Develop a Novel Delivery for Meloxicam, a Non-Opioid Pain Medication; 10/05/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 AND RECENT CORPORATE PROGRESS; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN SAYS WILL BE SUBMITTING AN INVESTIGATIONAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION TO U.S. FDA FOR MELOXICAM; 19/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – SIGNIFICANTLY MORE PATIENTS RECEIVING HTX-011 WERE OPIOID-FREE THROUGH 72 HOURS AFTER SURGERY; 10/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 81c; 09/05/2018 – DURECT Announces Amendment to Licensing Agreement with Sandoz Related to POSIMIR® (SABER®-Bupivacaine); 18/05/2018 – Cornish cornucopia: Patrick Heron at Tate St Ives; 21/05/2018 – HERON RESOURCES LTD HRR.AX – AWARDS KEY TAILINGS MINING CONTRACTS; 15/03/2018 Heron Preston Drops Vladimir Putin T-shirt in Moscow; 28/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM UNDERWRITTEN OFFERING FOR COMMERCIAL LAUNCH OF HTX-011

Telos Capital Management Inc decreased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 37.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Telos Capital Management Inc sold 1,963 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Telos Capital Management Inc holds 3,212 shares with $536,000 value, down from 5,175 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $539.27 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.92% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $189.02. About 15.30M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 11/04/2018 – Rep. Brooks: VIDEO: Brooks Questions Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook CEO; 27/03/2018 – Facebook’s Reed on Data Privacy, MLB Partnership (Video); 27/03/2018 – Activist attorneys-general take the fight to Trump and Facebook; 22/03/2018 – Facebook’s data privacy fallout could give a boost to the online ledger underlying bitcoin: Analyst; 19/03/2018 – Facebook security chief is reportedly leaving the company in wake of Russian disinformation scandal; 05/04/2018 – Some Facebook Quitters Face Technical Obstacles; 27/03/2018 – FB: BREAKING: Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg is expected to testify before the House Energy and Commerce Committee April 12, source tells @HouseInSession – ! $FB; 11/04/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO TELLS CONGRESS IT “IS INEVITABLE THAT THERE WILL NEED TO BE SOME REGULATION” OF INTERNET FIRMS; 19/03/2018 – Facebook’s Oculus Go headset to launch at F8 conference in May; 28/03/2018 – The Punch Newspapers: BREAKING: Facebook announces new steps to protect users’ privacy

Among 14 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $155 lowest target. $208.60’s average target is 10.36% above currents $189.02 stock price. Facebook had 34 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Guggenheim upgraded Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Thursday, April 4. Guggenheim has “Buy” rating and $200 target. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $185 target in Monday, February 25 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, June 19. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by Bank of America. Nomura upgraded Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Monday, March 11 to “Buy” rating. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, February 20. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, April 9. Jefferies maintained the shares of FB in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Rosenblatt. JMP Securities maintained the shares of FB in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $124,035 activity. $128,408 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Stretch Colin.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 24.36 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Telos Capital Management Inc increased Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 197 shares to 2,085 valued at $3.71 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) stake by 3,241 shares and now owns 6,686 shares. Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Focused Wealth Management Incorporated holds 1.36% or 27,010 shares in its portfolio. 78,750 are owned by Baskin Fincl Service Inc. The New York-based Qs Lc has invested 0.26% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Washington Tru Fincl Bank reported 56,843 shares. Century reported 8.13 million shares. Whalerock Point Partners Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.98% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Pathstone Family Office Lc accumulated 5,174 shares. Altfest L J Inc accumulated 22,611 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Wagner Bowman Mngmt holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 6,784 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 1.18M shares. Sigma Invest Counselors holds 27,928 shares. Hyman Charles D invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Georgia-based Gw Henssler & Associates Limited has invested 0.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Citadel stated it has 5.30 million shares. Df Dent Inc invested in 1,582 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook (FB) Earnings After The Bell: Can The Growth Continue? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Facebook (FB) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Facebook (FB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook Investors: Welcome To Your New Reality – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Why Facebook Bears Are Wrong – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

More notable recent Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These Fundamentals Make Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for HRTX, PVTL, RMED and ZUO: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of HRTX, STG, PVTL and GTT – GlobeNewswire” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “2 Incredibly Cheap Biotech Stocks to Buy Now – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Heron Therapeutics has $55 highest and $40 lowest target. $49.75’s average target is 204.10% above currents $16.36 stock price. Heron Therapeutics had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Friday, February 22 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 22 by Cowen & Co. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 19 by Cowen & Co. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Northland Capital. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Northland Capital with “Buy” on Monday, March 11.

Analysts await Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.68 EPS, down 25.93% or $0.14 from last year’s $-0.54 per share. After $-0.80 actual EPS reported by Heron Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.00% EPS growth.