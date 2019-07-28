Telos Capital Management Has Lowered At&T (T) Stake by $460,691 as Stock Price Rose; American Century Companies Has Upped Cf Inds Hldgs (CF) Position by $409,080

Telos Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 38.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc sold 14,861 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,770 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $745,000, down from 38,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $34.15. About 32.89M shares traded or 17.42% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 07/03/2018 – AT&T’s DirecTV Latin America unit files for U.S. IPO; 28/03/2018 – Turner President Martin to Take Stand in AT&T Antitrust Trial; 08/03/2018 – Charles Gasparino: #BreakingNews Sources tell me that DOJ and AT&T are scheduled to release trial briefs on Friday as part of; 18/04/2018 – Alleged ‘robocall’ mastermind denies wrongdoing before U.S. Senate; 18/04/2018 – AT&T: HAS DECIDED TO WITHDRAW PLANNED IPO OF SHRS OF VRIO CORP; 13/03/2018 – AT&T’s $1 billion global retraining effort is a bold response to US skills gap; 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S COMPAL ELECTRONICS 2324.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$78.36 BLN; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – FOLLOWING TIME WARNER DEAL CLOSE, PLANS TO INTRODUCE WATCHTV, A PACKAGE WITHOUT LOCAL PROGRAMMING OR SPORTS-ONLY CHANNELS; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 21/03/2018 – AT&T’s Advantage Over the Justice Department — Barron’s Blog

American Century Companies Inc increased its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (CF) by 1.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc bought 10,227 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.69% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 847,980 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.67M, up from 837,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $48.15. About 1.60 million shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 3.58% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 09/05/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – CF EXPECTS FAIRLY STABLE DEMAND, SIMILAR VOLUMES VS LAST YEAR; 02/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES STILL SEES FY CAPEX $400M TO $450.0M; 25/05/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 16/05/2018 – CF Industries at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – CF Industries 1Q Net $63M; 15/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – TERRA NITROGEN COMPANY LP – WILL BECOME WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS & THERE WILL NO LONGER BE PUBLIC MARKET FOR COMMON UNITS; 03/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 17/05/2018 – CF VP OF SALES FROST MAKES COMMENTS AT N.Y. CONFERENCE

American Century Companies Inc, which manages about $98.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 18,022 shares to 2.16 million shares, valued at $2.54B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 40,367 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,415 shares, and cut its stake in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 50 investors sold CF shares while 153 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 195.29 million shares or 5.43% less from 206.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Grp reported 6,816 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has 24,295 shares. Paloma Prns Mngmt owns 60,995 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 9,572 shares or 0% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 247,230 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has 0% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 10,915 shares. Oppenheimer Inc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 51,929 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv, Netherlands-based fund reported 766,477 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.03% or 19,230 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Company reported 438,944 shares. New York-based Indexiq Advsrs Lc has invested 0.03% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). 8.35 million were reported by Bank Of New York Mellon. New England And Mngmt reported 6,300 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 43,362 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Daiwa Grp Inc stated it has 8,662 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voloridge Invest Ltd Liability stated it has 0.93% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Headinvest Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.22% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 24,858 shares. New Vernon Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 1.11% or 14,700 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Bowen Hanes & Inc has 0.07% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Bryn Mawr Trust owns 215,520 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Dowling & Yahnke Llc invested in 0.54% or 179,997 shares. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.06% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 6,781 shares. 101,427 are owned by Joel Isaacson And Com Ltd Llc. The New York-based Oppenheimer has invested 0.77% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Rice Hall James Assocs Ltd Liability owns 0.01% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 8,762 shares. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.47% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 753,168 shares. The Massachusetts-based Moors And Cabot has invested 1.18% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Rmb Management stated it has 54,373 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System reported 425,874 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Bancorp Wealth Management, Arizona-based fund reported 35,719 shares.

Telos Capital Management Inc, which manages about $270.47 million and $320.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6,275 shares to 102,259 shares, valued at $5.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 30,078 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,595 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

