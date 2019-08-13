Telos Capital Management Has Lifted Nextera Energy (NEE) Holding by $625,513; Merit Med Sys (MMSI) Shares Declined While Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has Trimmed Its Stake

Telos Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 94.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc bought 3,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 6,686 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, up from 3,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $215.09. About 1.50M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 16/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Resources, Salt River Project Unveil Integrated Solar and Battery Plant; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NEXTERA ENERGY ON A GAAP BASIS OF $9.32 PER SHARE; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO ALSO SELL ENTITIES HOLDING SOUTHERN POWER’S INTERESTS IN PLANT OLEANDER AND PLANT STANTON TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 24/05/2018 – NEXTERA CUT POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR FOR PLANNED TESTING: OPERATOR; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates NextEra Energy Capital Holdings’ Debentures ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 07/05/2018 – NextEra Energy named one of America’s Best Employers for third consecutive year; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to buy some Southern Co assets for $5.08 bln; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – CONTINUES TO EXPECT A DEC. 31, 2018, RUN RATE FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $1.00 BLN TO $1.15 BLN; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – TRANSACTIONS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 10/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $167

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its stake in Merit Med Sys Inc (MMSI) by 22.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust sold 67,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.58% . The institutional investor held 237,353 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.68 million, down from 305,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Merit Med Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $37.47. About 324,275 shares traded. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has declined 25.55% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.55% the S&P500. Some Historical MMSI News: 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4235 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal; 03/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Erie Indemnity, Merit Medical, Destination Maternity, Perry Ellis International, Tower Interna; 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical Reports Record Revenues for First Quarter of 2018; 10/04/2018 – Merit Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 02/05/2018 – Merit Medical Enters Strategic Alliance and Worldwide Distribution with NinePoint Medical

Analysts await Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 8.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.47 per share. MMSI’s profit will be $28.05 million for 18.37 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Merit Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.43% EPS growth.