Telos Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding in At&T (T) by $460,691; Saybrook Capital Cut 3M Co (MMM) Holding by $445,050

Saybrook Capital decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saybrook Capital sold 2,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 46,336 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.63M, down from 48,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saybrook Capital who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $168.68. About 2.32 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 6 Dow Reporters Add A Net 3 Points To Dow’s Price, As Caterpillar’s Big Gain Offset By 3M’s Loss — MarketWatch; 09/03/2018 – UK JAN GOODS EXPORT VOLUMES -2.5 PCT 3M/3M, IMPORT VOLUMES +0.5 PCT 3M/3M; 24/04/2018 – 3M Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $10.20-$10.70; 05/03/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointments; 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2007; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 930.5M RUPEES; 30/05/2018 – 3M Co at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Adds US Foods Holding, Exits 3M Co; 13/04/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.49% by End-3Q vs 2.38% Prior (Correct); 08/05/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.36/SHR

Telos Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 38.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc sold 14,861 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 23,770 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $745,000, down from 38,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $265.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $37.38. About 33.45 million shares traded or 14.00% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 18/04/2018 – AT&T’s Merger Boss Mocks U.S. Claim About Comcast Coordination; 22/03/2018 – AT&T may be better off losing Time Warner and not relying on dying pay-TV model; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Looks to Develop Next-Generation Streaming Video Platform and Targeted Advertising Capabilities; 18/04/2018 – AT&T INC T.N -AT&T INC. STATEMENT REGARDING PLANNED VRIO CORP. IPO; 06/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Expiration Of Its Private Exchange Offers; 27/03/2018 – SLING PRESIDENT IS BEING CROSS-EXAMINED BY AT&T LAWYER; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Cautious on North Korea | Pompeo Rails Against Iran | AT&T-Time Warner Closing Arguments; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Believes It Will Add Postpaid Phone Subscribers for FY18; 22/03/2018 – ONAP and ONF to Collaborate on Multi-Gigabit Open Broadband Access Network; 18/05/2018 – Iconic LGBTQ Athletes and Figures Explore the Ongoing Challenges Faced in Sports in AT&T AUDIENCE Network’s ”Alone In The Game”

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Holdg holds 0.01% or 13,538 shares in its portfolio. Asset Mngmt One Ltd owns 287,457 shares. Ameritas Inv Prns owns 0.15% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 15,601 shares. Bluestein R H accumulated 16,425 shares. B Riley Wealth Inc stated it has 1,991 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. First Long Island Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1.09% or 40,469 shares. Country Club Trust Na stated it has 0.23% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Appleton Incorporated Ma reported 21,644 shares stake. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd reported 654,267 shares. 76,547 are held by Bradley Foster Sargent Ct. Roosevelt Invest Grp stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Ironwood Financial Ltd Liability Com accumulated 53 shares. Mechanics Fincl Bank Department invested 0.4% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Plante Moran Fin Advsr Limited Liability invested in 0.2% or 3,158 shares. Godshalk Welsh Mgmt Inc has invested 0.72% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 16.47 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MMM, LB, CAH and PS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on September 03, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “3M Announces PFAS Initiatives & Actions – Business Wire” published on September 09, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Why the Turnaround Thesis on 3M Stock Is Gaining Credibility – Investorplace.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Digitaljournal.com and their article: “NYSE:MMM Shareholder Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Misleading Statements by 3M Company – Press Release – Digital Journal” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MMM, EROS, LB and NGHC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Saybrook Capital, which manages about $230.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 8,390 shares to 122,642 shares, valued at $7.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.68B for 9.94 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grandfield Dodd Ltd stated it has 37,023 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. The California-based West Oak Cap Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Old Second Commercial Bank Of Aurora holds 36,476 shares. Godshalk Welsh Mgmt Inc holds 0.95% or 31,537 shares in its portfolio. Hengehold Capital Limited Co stated it has 0.49% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.42% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). D L Carlson Invest Gp holds 0.89% or 97,357 shares. 1St Source Bankshares, a Indiana-based fund reported 142,024 shares. Ftb holds 375,774 shares. Cincinnati Corporation has 0.67% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). The Illinois-based Gofen & Glossberg Il has invested 0.33% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Kistler reported 0.66% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui has 0.83% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 28.67M shares. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Com holds 3,451 shares. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Id holds 0.02% or 7,383 shares.

Telos Capital Management Inc, which manages about $270.47M and $320.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2,824 shares to 40,973 shares, valued at $4.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 197 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,085 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T hires Goldman for its Elliott defense – report – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T, Nexstar end dispute with new carriage deal – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs Of Tuesday – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What We Think About Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated’s (NYSE:CHCT) CEO Pay – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.