Telos Capital Management Has Cut Holding in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by $463,216 as Share Price Rose; Comcast New (CMCSA) Valuation Declined While Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Has Decreased Stake by $582,192

Telos Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 17.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc sold 4,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 21,477 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24M, down from 25,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $119.32. About 5.37M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @Da…; 11/05/2018 – INDIA’S PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 832.4 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 996.3 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER – FORKLIFT OPERATOR AT PROCTER & GAMBLE PLANT WAS INVOLVED IN AN ACCIDENT AND PASSED AWAY ON MAY 24TH; 25/05/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 1.17 BLN RUPEES VS 1.34 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sets New Environmental Sustainability Goals for 2030; 23/04/2018 – DJ Procter & Gamble Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PG); 18/04/2018 – P&G Also Held Discussions With Pfizer Over Its Consumer Health Unit; 03/04/2018 – 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards® Honors Hillstone Networks with Three Awarded; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SEES INTENSIFYING RETAIL COMPETITION; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT HEALTHCARE PACT

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 13.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company sold 14,928 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 95,800 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83 million, down from 110,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.03B market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $43.35. About 13.01 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST QTRLY COMCAST CABLE COMMUNICATIONS REV $13.52 BLN, UP 3.6 PCT; 05/03/2018 FRIES: COMCAST BID FOR SKY A TACTICAL MOVE; 19/04/2018 – MedCity News: Cable provider Comcast and insurance group join forces in healthcare partnership; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST – PROCEEDS OF LOANS UNDER BOTH CREDIT AGREEMENTS ARE INTENDED TO BE USED FOR PURPOSES OF FINANCING SKY TRANSACTIONS; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS DEAL WOULD COVER COST OF CAPITAL ‘IN A COUPLE OF YEARS’; 12/04/2018 – ODEY SEES BIDDING WAR FOR SKY BETWEEN DISNEY AND COMCAST; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets; 20/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – PARTNERSHIP WILL BE GOVERNED BY A FOUR-PERSON BOARD OF DIRECTORS, WITH TWO DIRECTORS REPRESENTING EACH OF COMCAST AND CHARTER; 25/04/2018 – Comcast internet subscriber growth tops video losses; 18/04/2018 – Fox Reveals That Comcast Made Higher Bid Before Deal With Disney

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthquest Corp has 0.13% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Com, a Colorado-based fund reported 29,995 shares. Legal & General Gru Inc Public Limited Com invested in 0.62% or 27.21 million shares. 6,408 are owned by Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability. Amica Retiree Medical Trust holds 21,014 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. Fishman Jay A Mi holds 21,500 shares. Wellington Group Inc Inc Ltd Liability Partnership holds 1.11% or 123.00 million shares in its portfolio. The Washington-based Brighton Jones Limited Liability has invested 0.45% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Wg Shaheen & Assoc Dba Whitney & Comm, a New York-based fund reported 236,125 shares. Miller Investment Management Limited Partnership holds 0.55% or 52,773 shares in its portfolio. Boston Family Office Limited Liability Com reported 83,986 shares. Profund Advisors Lc holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 359,880 shares. Pictet North America Advsr holds 0.15% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 24,440 shares. Oppenheimer Asset has 0.17% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 49.24 million shares.

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, which manages about $660.96M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc by 3,823 shares to 6,051 shares, valued at $1.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 2,721 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,247 shares, and has risen its stake in Welltower Inc.

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Comcast Advertising appoints Joel Armijo as CFO – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Comcast Stock Has No Catalyst Unless This One Thing Happens – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Comcast, Ecolab, General Dynamics, Illinois Tool Works and O’Reilly Automotive – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top Stock Reports for Comcast, Ecolab & General Dynamics – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Hulu Is Rapidly Becoming a Force in Pay-TV – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 18, 2019.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45 billion for 14.26 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norris Perne And French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi holds 6,555 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 4,700 are owned by Spirit Of America Management. Provident Tru Co holds 0.02% or 4,034 shares in its portfolio. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.88% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Grp Ltd invested 1.01% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Beck Mack And Oliver Limited Liability reported 0.28% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). First Allied Advisory Services accumulated 91,440 shares. Arga Invest Mgmt Lp reported 22,400 shares. Moreover, First Manhattan has 0.21% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 351,253 shares. Duff Phelps Mngmt Commerce stated it has 27,100 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.53% or 729,288 shares. Meeder Asset Management has 0.27% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 32,310 shares. Sigma Inv Counselors holds 31,569 shares. Harvest Capital Mgmt invested in 3,553 shares. Holowesko Limited reported 6,600 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

More important recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Procter & Gamble Reports Surging Sales Growth – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Fool.com published article titled: “Procter & Gamble Investors Brace for a Conservative 2020 Outlook – The Motley Fool”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Stocks to Own Through a Global Recession – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Telos Capital Management Inc, which manages about $270.47M and $320.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 6,911 shares to 182,666 shares, valued at $9.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4,041 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,423 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).