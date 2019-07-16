Telos Capital Management Has Cut At&T (T) Position By $460,691; INMOBILIARIA COLONIAL SOCIMI SA ORDINARY (IMQCF) Sellers Decreased By 9.22% Their Shorts

Telos Capital Management Inc decreased At&T Inc (T) stake by 38.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Telos Capital Management Inc sold 14,861 shares as At&T Inc (T)’s stock rose 4.73%. The Telos Capital Management Inc holds 23,770 shares with $745,000 value, down from 38,631 last quarter. At&T Inc now has $246.02B valuation. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.71. About 20.01 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 07/03/2018 – AT&T Files for IPO of Latin America TV Business Vrio (Correct); 04/04/2018 – AT&T JUDGE ASKS ABOUT CHANGING TURNER ARBITRATION OFFER; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: DOJ witness says AT&T-Time Warner merger could cost customers millions; 24/04/2018 – AT&T Group Lunch Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 2; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – EXPECTS TO LAUNCH PREMIUM STREAMING EXPERIENCE THAT WILL COMPETE WITH TRADITIONAL LINEAR TV PRODUCTS FOR IN-HOME USE; 18/04/2018 – AT&T Scraps IPO of Vrio Unit in Setback for Debt Reduction Push; 23/05/2018 – AT&T Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 06/03/2018 – AT&T: Investment Plans Include Deployment of the FirstNet Network; 25/04/2018 – AT&T’s Disappointing Results Put Pressure on Time Warner Deal; 30/03/2018 – Alorica Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award

Among 2 analysts covering AT&T Inc (NYSE:T), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AT&T Inc had 8 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the shares of T in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, February 14 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. Bank of America maintained AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) rating on Monday, June 24. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $37 target.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 1.10% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.91 per share. T’s profit will be $6.57 billion for 9.36 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.

Telos Capital Management Inc increased Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) stake by 3,241 shares to 6,686 valued at $1.29 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 197 shares and now owns 2,085 shares. Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) was raised too.

