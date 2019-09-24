Telos Capital Management Has Boosted United Parcel Service (UPS) Position by $347,625 as Stock Price Rose; Wesbanco Bank Has Lifted Its Chegg (CHGG) Holding

Telos Capital Management Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 14.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc bought 3,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 26,808 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.77M, up from 23,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $119.05. About 3.07M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 25/04/2018 – UPS: INITIATIVE WILL CUT HEADCOUNT; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Thornton, CO 2015A Tax Incre & Rfdg Bnd Rtg To ‘A+’; 19/03/2018 – Smart mover UPS vans to go all-electric in London; 16/04/2018 – GEORGE WILLIS NAMED UPS PRESIDENT OF U.S. OPS MYRON GRAY TO; 20/04/2018 – 3U HOLDING TO SELL HANOVER PORTFOLIO; UPS 2018 EBITDA GUIDANCE; 23/04/2018 – UPS Promotes Charlene Thomas To West Region President; 18/04/2018 – Teamsters Local 2727 — UPS Aircraft Mechanics To President Trump: “Stand With Workers Over Corporate Greed”; 26/04/2018 – UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC UPS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.24 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – UPS 1Q Profit Helped By Volume, Price — Earnings Review; 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS WORKING WITH LOCAL AUTHORITIES IN INVESTIGATION

Wesbanco Bank Inc increased its stake in Chegg Inc (CHGG) by 22.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wesbanco Bank Inc bought 13,097 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.30% . The institutional investor held 72,405 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.79M, up from 59,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc who had been investing in Chegg Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $34. About 1.06 million shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 76.36% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE, $0.02; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Deepens Investment In Writing And Al With Acquisition Of WriteLab; 14/05/2018 – Easy Solutions Launches Facial Recognition with SelflD™; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG 1Q REV. $76.9M, EST. $74.2M; 17/05/2018 – Chegg Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 28/03/2018 – CHEGG INC – EXPECTS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING OF NOTES TO PAY COST OF CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS TO MANAGE POTENTIAL DILUTION; 26/04/2018 – Chegg 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 26/04/2018 – Chegg Sees 2Q Rev $69M-$71M; 15/05/2018 – Hitchwood Capital Management Buys New 1.2% Position in Chegg

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Walter & Keenan Fin Consulting Mi Adv accumulated 3,600 shares. Moreover, Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Ks has 0.1% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 316,390 were accumulated by Pictet Asset Management Limited. Trustco Natl Bank Corp N Y holds 5,223 shares. 3,297 are owned by Diligent Invsts Limited Com. Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability Co owns 84,113 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Primecap Mgmt Company Ca holds 3.59M shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Opus Cap Grp Incorporated Limited Co accumulated 0.1% or 3,279 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 0.07% or 40,950 shares in its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 0.03% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 69,292 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt holds 0.52% or 21,846 shares in its portfolio. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Co, Illinois-based fund reported 69,209 shares. 17,803 are held by Btr Capital Mgmt Incorporated. Argi Ltd Liability invested 0.1% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Blue Chip invested in 88,467 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 37 investors sold CHGG shares while 77 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 119.73 million shares or 14.25% less from 139.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity invested 0.01% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Voya Inv Llc accumulated 204,510 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth holds 0.08% or 10,142 shares. Numerixs Techs, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 3,374 shares. Moreover, Gagnon Secs Ltd Co has 0.06% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 6,889 shares. Bessemer Group Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 4,083 shares. Td Asset has 0% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 23,142 shares. Susquehanna International Llp accumulated 26,126 shares. Capital Fund Mngmt Sa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Jane Street Limited Co owns 0% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 10,094 shares. River And Mercantile Asset Llp invested in 0.45% or 85,579 shares. Millennium Tvp Llc stated it has 778,116 shares or 31.47% of all its holdings. Credit Agricole S A reported 13,000 shares. Kbc Gru Nv holds 0.02% or 77,169 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Gp Llp owns 1.15 million shares.

Wesbanco Bank Inc, which manages about $900.26 million and $2.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Limited by 12,960 shares to 89,293 shares, valued at $13.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) by 6,094 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,459 shares, and cut its stake in Cb Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV).