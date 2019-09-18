Telos Capital Management Has Boosted Its Phillips 66 (PSX) Holding by $309,504; As Mastec (MTZ) Shares Rose, South Street Advisors Boosted Stake by $7.27 Million

South Street Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 186.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Street Advisors Llc bought 142,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.84% . The institutional investor held 219,285 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.30 million, up from 76,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $64.78. About 733,165 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Rev $1.78B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q EPS 32c; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.03; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC BOOSTS YEAR OUTLOOK FOR FOR ADJ. EBITDA & ADJ. EPS; 15/05/2018 – Stelliam Investment Management Buys New 1.1% Position in MasTec; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Increases Annual Guidance; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 07/05/2018 – MasTec at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Net $285M; 29/03/2018 – MASTEC – REPURCHASES WOULD BE FUNDED FROM CASH ON HAND AND AVAILABILITY UNDER COMPANY’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

Telos Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 9.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc bought 3,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 40,238 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.76 million, up from 36,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $103.01. About 1.41M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 23/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger, Texas, Refinery; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s JV Borger, Texas gasoline units due back next week; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROTREATERS THIS WEEK; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s Alliance, Louisiana refinery restarts reformer; 25/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expected to post earnings of 89 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 03/04/2018 – RESTARTED PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY UNITS TO BE BACK TO FULL PRODUCTION BY EARLY NEXT WEEK; 03/04/2018 – Phllips 66 Alliance refinery restarting hydrotreaters this week; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 REPORTS BOOST IN QTRLY DIV

South Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $326.54M and $335.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 18,400 shares to 95,743 shares, valued at $16.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,519 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,276 shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 29 investors sold MTZ shares while 98 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 60.82 million shares or 13.41% less from 70.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Toronto Dominion Bank owns 457 shares. Dnb Asset As reported 0% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Invesco Ltd invested 0% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Alyeska Investment Lp stated it has 677,089 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 22 shares. Sterling Capital Management Lc stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Nordea Investment Management Ab owns 104,732 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.03% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 41,934 shares. Parametric Associate Ltd Liability holds 177,436 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Stevens Management LP stated it has 11,071 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 1.71 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 4,679 are owned by Shell Asset Mngmt. Chase Counsel invested in 0.43% or 16,252 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Limited reported 25,963 shares. First Washington invested 1.66% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.