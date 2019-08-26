Telos Capital Management Has Boosted Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake; Water Island Capital Position in Air Prods & Chems (APD) Boosted by $980,590

Telos Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 10.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc bought 197 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,085 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71 million, up from 1,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $871.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $11.87 during the last trading session, reaching $1761.49. About 2.05 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – It took Jeff Bezos just 3 words to change the way Suzy Welch thinks about work. via @CNBCMakeIt; 09/03/2018 – Amazon, Google Voice Assistants Quickly Gaining Popularity; 19/04/2018 – Seven For All Mankind Sues Amazon Over Ella Moon Private Label; 03/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: No White House action on Amazon at this time, but that could change; 30/05/2018 – Jabil Joins New Amazon Dash Replenishment Service Providers Program; 19/03/2018 – Amazon adds former FDA head to healthcare team, sources say; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Trump slams Amazon for putting retailers out of business; 19/04/2018 – AMAZON ASSIGNED FIRST TIME IDR RATING OF A+ BY FITCH; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s sellers are going global, helping the company generate big profits; 31/05/2018 – Local Tech Wire: Sources: Amazon eyes Downtown Raleigh for HQ2; Apple deal `imminent’

Water Island Capital Llc increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 43.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc bought 5,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The hedge fund held 16,968 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24 million, up from 11,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $222.53. About 328,136 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 24/04/2018 – Alternet Systems Enters $9 Billion Electric Vehicle Market With Patented Technology Forbes Describes as Essential; 10/04/2018 – It’s a Gas! Praxair, Air Products Lead in Top U.S. Gas Plant Kickoffs of 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert; 02/04/2018 – Air Products’ Texas Plant Onstream Adds Hydrogen Supply to Gulf Coast Pipeline Network; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Adj EPS $1.71; 08/05/2018 – Air Products’ CEO to Speak at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference on May 15; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.40 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hy; 16/05/2018 – Alternet Systems to Introduce ReVolt Electric Motorcycles Through $10 Billion Pop-Up Shop Industry; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AIMS TO SPEND $13B ON GROWTH OVER 5 YEARS

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Air Products Completes Acquisition of GE’s Gasification Business and Technology – PRNewswire” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Notable Insider Buys This Past Week: Air Products, Crown Castle – Benzinga” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Do Analysts See Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Com Of Vermont reported 57,260 shares or 0.94% of all its holdings. Keybank Natl Association Oh owns 178,816 shares. Peoples Serv Corporation holds 10,083 shares or 0.98% of its portfolio. Green Valley Investors Limited Company reported 424,354 shares or 4.14% of all its holdings. Cidel Asset Mngmt Inc reported 1,514 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.1% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Amp Cap Investors Limited has 0.07% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 64,494 shares. Wells Fargo Mn owns 3.94M shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Long Road Invest Counsel Limited Co owns 16,425 shares. Los Angeles & Equity Rech invested in 0.22% or 204,994 shares. Renaissance Technology Lc holds 0% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) or 10,700 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust has invested 0.14% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Monetary holds 0.03% or 400 shares in its portfolio. Gam Holdings Ag has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Prudential Public Limited Company stated it has 434,821 shares.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $4.54 million activity.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, AAPL – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Busy Week Ahead With Fed Symposium And Retail Earnings Marching On With Target, Kohl’s – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AMZN, BKNG, GOOGL – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon (AMZN) to Open New Facility in Utah, Add 800+ Jobs – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Amazon a Prime Stock to Buy Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Telos Capital Management Inc, which manages about $270.47 million and $320.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 14,861 shares to 23,770 shares, valued at $745,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 7,221 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,081 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fdx Advisors Inc holds 0.35% or 4,867 shares. Amalgamated National Bank reported 2.69% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 210 are held by Zebra Mngmt Ltd Liability. Essex Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 7,457 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested in 1.84 million shares. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 323 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Lp stated it has 0.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Garde Capital Incorporated stated it has 2,237 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. C V Starr And stated it has 1,500 shares. Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas reported 4.59% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ckw Financial Grp has 0% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1 shares. Susquehanna Interest Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership reported 542,940 shares stake. Firsthand Capital Management invested in 6,000 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 329,835 shares or 3.75% of all its holdings. Vision Mgmt holds 3.07% or 6,193 shares.