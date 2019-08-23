Telos Capital Management Cut Its American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) Stake by $599,343; Nine Masts Capital LTD Raised Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holding by $1.37 Million; Shares Declined

Telos Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 35.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc sold 7,221 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 13,081 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, down from 20,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $90.97. About 1.60M shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Profit Falls 23%; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE SAYS CO, TRI-COUNTY ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE ANNOUNCED THAT THEY SIGNED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY; 04/05/2018 – McCellon-Allen Retires As SWEPCO President And COO; 15/05/2018 – American Electric Power Co. Volume Rises More Than Triple Avg; 24/04/2018 – AEP TO INVEST $17.7B OVER NEXT THREE YEARS IN CORE OPS; 07/05/2018 – Chmn Akins Gifts 365 Of American Electric Power Co Inc; 16/05/2018 – American Electric Power Co. May Face Pressure, Industry Falls; 14/05/2018 – AEP Names Smoak President And COO Of SWEPCO; 03/05/2018 – AEP GENERATION SEEKS BIDS FOR CARDINAL, CONESVILLE POWER PLANTS; 11/04/2018 – ORACLE – STRATEGIC AGREEMENT PROVIDES AEP WITH COMPLETE ACCESS TO ORACLE UTILITIES’ APPLICATIONS AND ORACLE ENTERPRISE APPLICATIONS

Nine Masts Capital Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 32.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd bought 7,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 30,500 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.57M, up from 23,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $447.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $171.91. About 11.40 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP – WILL LEND ITS FULL SUPPORT TO ELE.ME INCLUDING ACCESS TO ITS NEW RETAIL INFRASTRUCTURE, PRODUCT OFFERINGS AND TECHNOLOGY EXPERTISE; 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as President & COO; 19/04/2018 – Hong Kong Exchanges CEO: It’s a ‘Matter of Time’ for Alibaba to List in Hong Kong; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba buys Pakistani online shopping outlet Daraz from Rocket; 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F; 06/03/2018 – SAIC TO DEEPEN COOPERATION WITH ALIBABA ON CAR-SHARING PLATFORM; 07/03/2018 – India’s Paytm gets regulatory approval to sell investment products; 17/04/2018 – ALIBABA-BACKED ALOG TECHNOLOGY PLANS HONG KONG IPO: IFR; 31/05/2018 – Alibaba Co-Founder and Executive Vice President Joe Tsai told audiences at Recode’s Code Conference that many Americans want to stop China from upgrading its technology and from becoming more innovative; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba counters Amazon’s expansion in Southeast Asia

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $320.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lg Display Co Ltd (NYSE:LPL) by 145,617 shares to 109,433 shares, valued at $940,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ:CAR) by 131,315 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,485 shares, and cut its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Colorado-based Cetera Advsrs has invested 0.06% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Jaffetilchin Ptnrs Limited Company has 7,759 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Cypress Capital Ltd Liability (Wy) has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Vigilant Capital Mngmt has invested 0% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Synovus has invested 0.02% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Com Comml Bank owns 44,034 shares. Nuwave Inv Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.96% stake. Brown Advisory has invested 0% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 704,203 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Lc has 0.09% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 865,605 shares. Gideon Capital Advsr reported 1.83% stake. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 9.17M shares. Fiera Capital holds 3,312 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Magellan Asset Mgmt Limited has 0.07% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP).

Telos Capital Management Inc, which manages about $270.47 million and $320.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 19,278 shares to 85,244 shares, valued at $1.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 8,446 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,486 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.21 EPS, down 3.20% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.25 per share. AEP’s profit will be $597.50 million for 18.80 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.00% EPS growth.