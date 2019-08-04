Telos Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Qualcomm (QCOM); As Netflix (NFLX) Stock Declined, Light Street Capital Management Boosted Stake

Telos Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 6.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc bought 6,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 102,259 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.83M, up from 95,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $71.15. About 10.06M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 13/04/2018 – CNBC: Qualcomm will refile with MOFCOM; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm to Delay Shareholder Meeting 30 Days After CFIUS Order; 15/03/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman reportedly seeking funding to buy the chipmaker; 29/05/2018 – Fudzilla: Qualcomm meeting with China’s antitrust regulators; 12/04/2018 – Altek Corporation (3059 TT) becomes the first ODM to deliver reference designs based on the Qualcomm Vision Intelligence Platform; 06/03/2018 – Debt challenge awaits Broadcom as it chases Qualcomm tie-up; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm’s Former Chairman Said to Explore Taking Company Private; 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm Announces Cash Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to Retail Holders Only; 12/03/2018 – Trump Takes Qualcomm Off the Market — Heard on the Street; 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – CFIUS DETERMINED THERE ARE “NATIONAL SECURITY RISKS” TO THE U.S. RELATED TO DEAL PROPOSED BY BROADCOM

Light Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 0.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc bought 1,352 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 308,752 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.09 million, up from 307,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $318.83. About 6.28M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 15/03/2018 – TOP PROGRAMS DREW SUBSCRIBERS TO PRIME FOR AS LITTLE AS $49 PER MEMBER BY AMAZON’S ACCOUNTING: DOCUMENTS; 12/03/2018 – Joe Flint: Breaking: Apple says Netflix isn’t “quality.”; 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX: FOX-DISNEY NOT THE BIGGEST THREAT TO US; 15/05/2018 – Scopia Adds Arris, Exits Targa Resources, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 29/03/2018 – Netflix, biotech Nektar among the biggest market winners in the first quarter; 22/03/2018 – Paste Magazine: Netflix Takes a Stab at Old-School Horror with the Spooky, Ghostly Requiem; 20/03/2018 – NashvilleBusJrnl: Netflix takes a look at news; 09/04/2018 – Goldman highlights several names like Netflix, Amazon and BlackRock as potential outperformers; 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX CEO REED HASTINGS SPEAKS AT EVENT WITH REPORTERS; 23/04/2018 – S&P: Rating, Positive Rating Outlook on Netflix Not Affected by Proposed Transaction

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Mngmt owns 454,146 shares. Nadler Financial Gru Inc has 1,421 shares. Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd Co holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 15,097 shares. Selz Capital Lc stated it has 27,800 shares. Daiwa Secs reported 42,626 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 15,206 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv owns 472 shares. Srs Management Limited Com owns 3.56M shares or 28.64% of their US portfolio. Advsr Asset Inc holds 0.1% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 15,496 shares. Federated Invsts Pa invested in 10,464 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno has invested 2.3% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Swiss National Bank reported 1.46M shares. Jnba Fin Advsr invested 0% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability holds 0.34% or 1.11 million shares. Fdx stated it has 0.05% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $2.86 million activity.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 18, 2019 : NYMT, FDC, ERIC, NFLX, AMD, FISV, NOK, TVIX, ACB, NVS, TEVA, TOT – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “When Netflix Raises Prices, It’s Not Just in the U.S. – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Big-budget plans from Netflix – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Weekly Market Preview: Markets Reach All-Time Highs Ahead of Second Quarter Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why the Math Favors the Premium on Netflix Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Light Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $928.09M and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Match Group Inc by 140,597 shares to 939,200 shares, valued at $53.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE) by 51,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 593,135 shares, and cut its stake in Stitch Fix Inc.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Qualcomm stock falls as Huawei business stripped from outlook – MarketWatch” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Buy Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Ahead of Q3 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Qualcomm Trades Higher As Justice Department Intervenes In Patent Case – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/17/2019: GLOB,ASML,QCOM – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Movers 07/13: (SPWR) (BOOT) (FIVN) Higher; (CFMS) (PS) (QCOM) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Sfe Counsel has 3% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 116,716 shares. Rodgers Brothers Inc reported 0.14% stake. First Republic reported 690,483 shares stake. Hightower Trust Lta owns 26,375 shares. Savant Cap Limited Liability holds 0.07% or 6,885 shares. Alpha Cubed Invests Ltd Co stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Nordea Inv Mngmt Ab accumulated 436,913 shares. Dupont Capital reported 0.04% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Capital City Fl reported 0.12% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Psagot Inv House Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 5,553 shares. Arcadia Invest Mgmt Corp Mi holds 0.25% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 15,425 shares. Iowa Bancorporation invested in 60,202 shares or 1.58% of the stock. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams Incorporated has 0.27% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 6,694 shares. Veritable Lp accumulated 0.06% or 52,486 shares. Captrust has invested 0.23% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).