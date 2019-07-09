Telos Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS); Praesidium Investment Management Company Position in National Instrs (NATI) Raised by $928,092 as Valuation Declined

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in National Instrs Corp (NATI) by 1.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc bought 21,093 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.79% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.17M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.71M, up from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in National Instrs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $42.08. About 535,758 shares traded. National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) has declined 1.66% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NATI News: 21/05/2018 – National Instruments Backs 2Q Rev $320M-$350M; 14/03/2018 – Karen Rapp Joins Plexus’ Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – Nl Releases New Infrastructure for Deployed Systems Management; 21/05/2018 – National Instruments to Host Investor Conference at NlWeek; 27/04/2018 – National Instruments Volume Jumps More Than Nine Times Average; 20/03/2018 – Nl Technology Helps Subaru Reduce Electric Vehicle Test Development Times by 90 Percent; 02/04/2018 – National Instruments Announces Upcoming Schedule of Events with the Financial Community; 26/04/2018 – National Instruments Sees 2Q Adj EPS 23c-Adj EPS 37c; 26/04/2018 – National Instruments Sees 2Q EPS 15c-EPS 29c; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL INSTRUMENTS 1Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 22C (2 EST.)

Telos Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc bought 2,824 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,973 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55 million, up from 38,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $253.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $141.02. About 4.95M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – ON AUG. 29, 2017, IGER AND RUPERT MURDOCH AGREED TO EXPLORE “MERITS AND FEASIBILITY” OF PURSUING A POTENTIAL BUSINESS COMBINATION; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney is ramping up its plans to challenge Netflix; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – INTERNATIONAL CHANNELS–INCLUDING INTERNATIONAL DISNEY CHANNELS–WILL ALSO BE CONSOLIDATED INTO NEW BUSINESS SEGMENT; 15/03/2018 – SKY – AGREEMENT RELATES TO DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION FOR PURPOSE OF ENABLING 21CF AND DISNEY TO ASSESS AND, IF NECESSARY, OBTAIN CERTAIN ANTITRUST APPROVALS; 12/04/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Disney’s live-action ‘Mulan’ lands Gong Li, Jet Li; 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ U.S. OPENING WEEKEND EST. $258.2M; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Adj EPS $1.84; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Bus of high schoolers returning from Disney World crashes; 09/05/2018 – FOX – EXPECT TO RECEIVE U.K. REGULATORY APPROVAL ON SKY TRANSACTION IN A MONTH OR TWO -JAMES MURDOCH, CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Consumer Products & Interactive Media Rev $1.08B

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $232,388 activity. BRAVERMAN ALAN N also sold $4,737 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Tuesday, January 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Fincl Grp Inc Inc holds 0.08% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 8,582 shares. Columbus Hill Mngmt Ltd Partnership, New Jersey-based fund reported 143,500 shares. Ami Asset Management Corp stated it has 2.45% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Putnam Invests Ltd holds 597,891 shares. Com Bank & Trust, Missouri-based fund reported 311,651 shares. Hollencrest Cap Mngmt holds 0.15% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 10,612 shares. Atlas Browninc has 1.36% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Marvin Palmer Associate Inc invested in 42,569 shares or 3.68% of the stock. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Llc holds 0.5% or 94,850 shares in its portfolio. Nottingham Advsrs holds 2,440 shares. Grandfield Dodd Limited Liability Co reported 1.39% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.18% or 173,939 shares in its portfolio. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Mgmt invested in 3.19% or 68,893 shares. Moreover, Sabal Trust has 1.56% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 157,928 shares. Hallmark Mgmt owns 15,815 shares.

Telos Capital Management Inc, which manages about $270.47 million and $320.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,963 shares to 3,212 shares, valued at $536,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 7,221 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,081 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Disney Investors: Don’t Fret Over the “Dark Phoenix” Box Office Bomb – The Motley Fool” on June 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Disney Investors Have a Friend in “Toy Story 4″ – The Motley Fool” published on June 20, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Disneyâ€™s Unparalleled Ability to Monetize Its Content Can Lift Disney Stock – Investorplace.com” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

More notable recent National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “National Instruments Reports Revenue of $311 Million in the First Quarter – Business Wire” on April 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “National Instruments Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “National Instruments down ~8% post Q4 earnings – Seeking Alpha” on January 30, 2019. More interesting news about National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “NATI Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” published on March 07, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “National Instruments Appoints Carla PiÃ±eyro Sublett as First Chief Marketing Officer – Business Wire” with publication date: February 13, 2019.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 5 sales for $363,025 activity. 2,028 shares valued at $88,565 were bought by LE DUY LOAN T on Thursday, May 2.

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 168,685 shares to 3.27 million shares, valued at $179.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.