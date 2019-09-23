Telos Capital Management Boosted Its Holding in Phillips 66 (PSX) as Shares Rose; Shareholder Matarin Capital Management Has Lifted Home Bancshares (HOMB) Stake

Matarin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Home Bancshares Inc (HOMB) by 36.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc bought 35,669 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% . The institutional investor held 132,409 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.55M, up from 96,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Home Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $19.08. About 317,317 shares traded. Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOMB) has declined 15.62% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.62% the S&P500.

Telos Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 9.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc bought 3,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 40,238 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.76M, up from 36,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $104.26. About 2.08 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 REPORTS BOOST IN QTRLY DIV; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Announces Increase In Quarterly Dividend; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – EARNINGS REFLECT BENEFIT OF DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO, AND ARE ALSO SEEING POSITIVE, ONGOING IMPACTS FROM U.S. TAX REFORM; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting from plantwide overhaul; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery restarting reformer; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO; 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY TO COMPLETE UNIT RESTARTS NEXT WEEK; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting after overhaul; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Equipment Issues at Sweeny Refinery in Texas

More recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Phillips 66: The Front Runner Among U.S. Refiners – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Biofuel credits plunge ahead of Trump meeting with senators – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Could Phillips 66’s (NYSE:PSX) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuwave Ltd Liability Company holds 0.03% or 265 shares in its portfolio. John G Ullman & Associate reported 0.08% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 11,401 were accumulated by Lodestar Investment Counsel Limited Liability Com Il. The United Kingdom-based Lansdowne (Uk) Llp has invested 0.5% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Waddell And Reed Fincl reported 1.51 million shares. Cap Wealth Planning Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,383 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Retail Bank Of Montreal Can has 0.07% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Kings Point Mngmt accumulated 136 shares. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc has 0.06% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 2,199 shares. Moreover, Putnam Fl Inv Management has 0.02% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Arvest Natl Bank Tru Division has 42,467 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Llc reported 31,393 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Segment Wealth Ltd Liability Co holds 0.48% or 25,085 shares. Ballentine Prtn holds 0.02% or 3,906 shares. Guardian Cap Advsrs Lp owns 2,264 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.

More notable recent Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Home BancShares declares $0.13 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on April 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Harvard pulls Parkland student’s admission due to use of racial slurs – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Form N-PX ETF Series Solutions For: Jun 30 – StreetInsider.com” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Should Investors Feel About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s (NASDAQ:HOMB) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (HOMB) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.