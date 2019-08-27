Tellurian (TELL) Stock Rating Maintained by Raymond James; The $12.0000 Target Indicates 73.66% Potential; Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) Shorts Up By 13.45%

Raymond James have a $12.0000 TP on the stock. The TP would suggest a potential upside of 73.66% from Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL)‘s stock close price. This rating was revealed in analysts note on Tuesday morning.

Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) had an increase of 13.45% in short interest. MRTX’s SI was 5.38 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 13.45% from 4.74M shares previously. With 751,900 avg volume, 7 days are for Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX)’s short sellers to cover MRTX’s short positions. The stock increased 2.69% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $85.59. About 387,361 shares traded. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has risen 68.74% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MRTX News: 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys 4.1% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 25/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Volume Surges More Than 15 Times Average; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mirati Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRTX); 24/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Announces Progress Of Lead Programs And Provides Updated Positive Clinical Trial Results For Immuno-Oncology Combination Trials; 24/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Announces Progress Of Lead Programs And Provides Updated Positive Clinical Trial Results For Immuno-Oncolog; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Capital Buys New 1% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys 1.3% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 07/05/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 51c; 08/03/2018 – MIRATI THERAPEUTICS INC MRTX.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $20; 24/04/2018 – MIRATI REPORTS UPDATED CLINICAL DATA FOR SITRAVATINIB

Among 3 analysts covering Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Tellurian has $20 highest and $900 lowest target. $14’s average target is 102.60% above currents $6.91 stock price. Tellurian had 6 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Wednesday, July 17 report. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse.

Tellurian Investments Inc. offers mid-scale natural gas liquefaction and export projects. The company has market cap of $1.67 billion.

The stock decreased 7.87% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $6.91. About 3.45 million shares traded or 57.87% up from the average. Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) has declined 18.06% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.06% the S&P500. Some Historical TELL News: 14/05/2018 – TELENOR ASA TEL.OL – TELENOR ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAD ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED (AIRTEL), WHEREBY AIRTEL WOULD TAKE FULL OWNERSHIP OF TELENOR INDIA; 14/05/2018 – BHARTI AIRTEL LTD BRTI.NS SAYS AIRTEL COMPLETES THE ACQUISITION OF TELENOR INDIA; 13/04/2018 – TELENOR’S DIGI MAINTAINS 2018 OUTLOOK; 13/03/2018 – LARS-ÅKE NORLING TO STEP DOWN AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF DTAC; 03/05/2018 – Tellurian Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 10-11; 12/03/2018 – TELLURIAN SEES BUYING 15 TCF NAT GAS OVER PROJECT LIFE; 13/03/2018 – Telenor Group and Ant Financial in strategic partnership to deliver inclusive financial services in Pakistan; 08/03/2018 – Houston-Based Tellurian Has Held Talks With Other Producers With Haynesville Assets; 21/03/2018 – Norway’s Telenor in 2.8 bln eur asset sale to Czech investor PPF; 21/03/2018 – TELENOR ASA TEL.OL – PPF GROUP IS LARGEST PRIVATE INVESTMENT GROUP IN CEE

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of oncology products. The company has market cap of $3.36 billion. The companyÂ’s clinical stage product candidates include glesatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer patients with genetic alterations of MET; and in Phase Ib clinical trials in patients with genetic alterations of MET and Axl in NSCLC and other solid tumors. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s clinical stage product candidates also comprise sitravatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, such as NSCLC and metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trials to treat NSCLC patients with RET, CHR4q12, CBL, and AXL genetic alterations; and mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $144.58 million activity. Boxer Capital – LLC had sold 725,008 shares worth $71.27M on Wednesday, July 17. Braslyn Ltd. had sold 275,000 shares worth $18.98 million on Friday, March 1. On Monday, March 18 venBio Select Advisor LLC sold $18.64 million worth of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) or 248,781 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.27, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 27 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 34.70 million shares or 15.84% more from 29.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Partner Fund L P reported 0.19% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Dowling Yahnke Ltd holds 5,300 shares. American Century, a Missouri-based fund reported 23,446 shares. Voloridge Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 35,977 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 32,807 shares. Legal General Public Lc has invested 0% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Frontier Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 43,020 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 8,542 shares. Pictet Asset Management Limited has invested 0.04% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Sg Americas Securities accumulated 4,220 shares or 0% of the stock. State Street accumulated 1.41M shares. Ameritas Inv Incorporated has 1,767 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Int Grp Inc Incorporated Llp has 0% invested in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). 210,115 were accumulated by Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Acuta Cap Partners Ltd Llc holds 41,000 shares.