Tellurian (TELL) Covered By Morgan Stanley with $6.0000 Target; Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) SI Decreased By 9.91%

Morgan Stanley analyst has begun coverage with a “Underweight” rating on Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) today and set a price target of $6.0000. The firm’s shares opened today at 0.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) had a decrease of 9.91% in short interest. BXMT’s SI was 6.92 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 9.91% from 7.68M shares previously. With 918,600 avg volume, 8 days are for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT)’s short sellers to cover BXMT’s short positions. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $36.44. About 742,997 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.64; 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N; 22/03/2018 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS OFFERING OF $220M NOTES; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q CORE EPS 64C, EST. 63C; 10/04/2018 – TISHMAN SPEYER SECURES ALL FINANCING TO BUILD $3.7 BLN 65-STORY OFFICE TOWER IN NEW YORK’S HUDSON YARDS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXMT); 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q Net $61M; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $26.95; 22/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO ORIGINATE AND PURCHASE ADDITIONAL COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 B Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project

Among 3 analysts covering Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Tellurian has $1400 highest and $900 lowest target. $11.67’s average target is 36.01% above currents $8.58 stock price. Tellurian had 5 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) on Wednesday, July 17 to “Hold” rating. The stock of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, August 27 by Raymond James.

Analysts await Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.15 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.15 per share. After $-0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Tellurian Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% EPS growth.

The stock increased 3.37% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $8.58. About 1.08 million shares traded. Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) has declined 18.06% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.06% the S&P500. Some Historical TELL News: 02/04/2018 – TELLURIAN WAITING FOR IMPROVED PRICES TO CHARTER NEXT VESSEL; 20/03/2018 – Ruder Finn Appoints Ryan Donovan to Head San Francisco Office; 08/03/2018 – Tellurian Has Held Talks With Chesapeake Energy to Buy Louisiana Drilling Fields; 24/04/2018 – TELENOR CEO SAYS GRAMEENPHONE IS WELL POSITIONED THIS YEAR TO BE GROWTH ENGINE OF TELENOR’S PORTFOLIO; 19/04/2018 – Tellurian Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – MEDIA-Airtel-Telenor deal may hit roadblock as Telenor India mulls filing for bankruptcy – Economic Times; 20/03/2018 – Tellurian Announces an Open Season for the Permian Global Access Pipeline; 14/05/2018 – BHARTI AIRTEL LTD BRTI.NS SAYS WITH COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION, AIRTEL’S TOTAL MOBILE CUSTOMER BASE IN INDIA NOW STANDS AT OVER 330 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Tellurian Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 10-11; 10/04/2018 – Tellurian CEO Says Energy Won’t Be Part of a U.S.-China Trade War (Video)

Tellurian Investments Inc. offers mid-scale natural gas liquefaction and export projects. The company has market cap of $2.08 billion.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates and purchases senior loans collateralized by properties in North America and Europe. The company has market cap of $4.92 billion. The firm qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It has a 14.67 P/E ratio. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

