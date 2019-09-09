Tellurian Inc. (TELL) Reaches $7.56 After 8.00% Up Move; Torchmark (TMK) Shorts Raised By 4.71%

Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) had an increase of 4.71% in short interest. TMK’s SI was 3.46 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 4.71% from 3.31 million shares previously. With 449,600 avg volume, 8 days are for Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK)’s short sellers to cover TMK’s short positions. The SI to Torchmark Corporation’s float is 3.17%. The stock increased 2.45% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $88.1. About 410,863 shares traded. Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) has risen 3.57% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical TMK News: 18/04/2018 – Torchmark Sees FY EPS $5.93-EPS $6.07; 06/04/2018 Torchmark Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark 1Q Net $173.6M; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK 1Q OPER EPS $1.47, EST. $1.45; 19/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP TMK.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $84 FROM $83; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP TMK.N SEES FY 2018 OPER SHR $5.93 TO $6.07; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK – AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, RECORDED $877 MLN OF TAX BENEFITS IN NET INCOME AS A RESULT OF RECENT TAX REFORM; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark 1Q EPS $1.49; 19/04/2018 – DJ Torchmark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMK); 18/04/2018 – Torchmark 1Q Operating EPS $1.47

The stock of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 8.78% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $7.56. About 1.18M shares traded. Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) has declined 18.06% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.06% the S&P500. Some Historical TELL News: 12/04/2018 – TELENOR’S NORWAY UNIT WINS BANE NOR CONTRACT; 24/04/2018 – TELENOR ASA TEL.OL EXPECTS AN ORGANIC EBITDA GROWTH OF 2-3%. CAPEX EXCLUDING LICENCES AND SPECTRUM HAS BEEN ADJUSTED FOR DISCONTINUATION OF CENTRAL AND EASTERN EUROPEAN OPERATIONS, AND IS NOW; 08/03/2018 – Tellurian, Co-Founded by Charif Souki, Is Trying to Export Liquefied Natural Gas; 21/03/2018 – TELENOR ASA TEL.OL – AS PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED, COMPANY ALSO PLANS TO ASK AGM FOR A NEW BUYBACK MANDATE TO SECURE FLEXIBILITY FOR ADDITIONAL SHAREHOLDER REMUNERATION GOING FORWARD; 10/04/2018 – TELLURIAN CEO MEG GENTLE SPEAKS AT BNEF SUMMIT IN NY; 09/05/2018 – Tellurian 1Q Loss/Shr 12c; 15/05/2018 – TELENOR ASA TEL.OL – START DATE: 18 MAY 2018 MATURITY: 19 JUNE 2018; 13/03/2018 – TELENOR ASA TEL.OL – ANT FINANCIAL WILL INVEST USD 184.5M FOR A 45% STAKE IN TELENOR MICROFINANCE BANK; 05/03/2018 Moelis hires industry veteran Martin Houston to chair energy group; 12/04/2018 – TELLURIAN TELL.O EXECUTIVE SAYS U.S. NEEDS TO INVEST $150 BLN TO SUPPORT GROWING GAS PRODUCTIONThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $1.72B company. It was reported on Sep, 9 by Barchart.com. We have $8.16 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:TELL worth $137.60M more.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold Torchmark Corporation shares while 132 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 80.93 million shares or 0.37% less from 81.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 3,025 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ohio-based James Investment Inc has invested 0.32% in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Bankshares Of New York Mellon Corporation reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). 4,668 are owned by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd. Birmingham Capital Mngmt Inc Al owns 4,800 shares. 304,355 are owned by Teacher Retirement System Of Texas. New York-based Amalgamated National Bank & Trust has invested 0.04% in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). 54 are held by Tci Wealth. Artisan Partnership has invested 0.26% in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Moreover, Arcadia Mgmt Corporation Mi has 0% invested in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) for 71 shares. Moreover, Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) for 2,760 shares. Farmers And Merchants holds 0% of its portfolio in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) for 148 shares. Synovus reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Magnetar Financial Limited Liability Corp owns 3,329 shares. Raymond James Finance reported 21,260 shares.

Torchmark Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and health insurance products, and annuities in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. The company has market cap of $9.69 billion. It operates through Life Insurance, Health Insurance, and Annuities divisions. It has a 13.93 P/E ratio. The Life Insurance segment offers life insurance products, including traditional and interest-sensitive whole life and term life insurance, and other life insurance.

Among 3 analysts covering Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Tellurian has $20 highest and $900 lowest target. $13.67’s average target is 80.82% above currents $7.56 stock price. Tellurian had 6 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, July 17. On Tuesday, August 27 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”.

Tellurian Investments Inc. offers mid-scale natural gas liquefaction and export projects. The company has market cap of $1.72 billion.

Analysts await Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.15 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.15 per share. After $-0.19 actual EPS reported by Tellurian Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% EPS growth.