Tellurian Inc. (TELL) Reaches $5.55 After 3.00% Down Move; Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (FET) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 4 analysts covering Forum Energy Tech (NYSE:FET), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Forum Energy Tech had 7 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by FBR Capital. On Tuesday, April 9 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was upgraded by Citigroup. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $400 target in Tuesday, July 30 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy”. On Tuesday, July 30 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Overweight”. See Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) latest ratings:

The stock of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.55. About 652,427 shares traded. Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) has declined 18.06% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.06% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Tellurian had 6 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, July 17 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Credit Suisse.

Tellurian Investments Inc. offers mid-scale natural gas liquefaction and export projects. The company has market cap of $1.43 billion.

Analysts await Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.13 EPS, up 23.53% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.17 per share. After $-0.16 actual EPS reported by Tellurian Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.75% EPS growth.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. designs, makes, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $211.03 million. The firm operates in three divisions: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. It currently has negative earnings. The Drilling & Subsea segment creates and makes products, and provides related services to the drilling and subsea construction markets.

The stock decreased 4.95% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1.92. About 468,633 shares traded. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) has declined 78.26% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.26% the S&P500.