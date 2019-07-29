Tellurian Inc. (TELL) EPS Estimated At $-0.13; Davis Selected Advisers Raised By $18.54 Million Its New Oriental Education & Tech Adr (EDU) Stake

Davis Selected Advisers increased New Oriental Education & Tech Adr (EDU) stake by 2.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Davis Selected Advisers acquired 205,979 shares as New Oriental Education & Tech Adr (EDU)’s stock rose 8.71%. The Davis Selected Advisers holds 10.48M shares with $944.07 million value, up from 10.27M last quarter. New Oriental Education & Tech Adr now has $16.60 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $104.86. About 965,641 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has declined 8.47% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.90% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education 3Q Net $68.4M

Analysts expect Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) to report $-0.13 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 23.53% from last quarter’s $-0.17 EPS. After having $-0.16 EPS previously, Tellurian Inc.’s analysts see -18.75% EPS growth. The stock decreased 9.00% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $6.37. About 2.20 million shares traded or 29.35% up from the average. Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) has declined 21.07% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.50% the S&P500. Some Historical TELL News: 07/03/2018 – TELLURIAN CHAIRMAN CHARIF SOUKI SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 15/04/2018 – MEDIA LINK-Tellurian pitches equity stakes in proposed LNG plant -Bloomberg; 24/04/2018 – TELENOR CEO SAYS “VERY OPTIMISTIC ON THE GROWTH PERSPECTIVE FOR THIS YEAR IN BANGLADESH”; 12/03/2018 – TELLURIAN SEES BUYING 15 TCF NAT GAS OVER PROJECT LIFE; 20/03/2018 – Ruder Finn Appoints Ryan Donovan to Head San Francisco Office; 14/05/2018 – BHARTI AIRTEL LTD BRTI.NS SAYS WITH COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION, AIRTEL’S TOTAL MOBILE CUSTOMER BASE IN INDIA NOW STANDS AT OVER 330 MLN; 23/04/2018 – MEDIA-Airtel-Telenor deal may hit roadblock as Telenor India mulls filing for bankruptcy – Economic Times; 02/04/2018 – TELLURIAN NEEDS TO CONTRACT 8 MTPA TO BUILD LNG TERMINAL: CEO; 08/03/2018 – Tellurian, Chesapeake Energy Held Talks on Louisiana Fields; 21/03/2018 – TELENOR ASA TEL.OL – INCLUDING PROPOSED ORDINARY DIVIDEND OF NOK 8.10 PER SHARE FOR 2017, TOTAL PROPOSED PAY-OUT TO SHAREHOLDERS IN 2018 WILL BE APPROXIMATELY NOK 19 BLN

Tellurian Inc. plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.70 billion. The firm is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas trading, and infrastructure that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2017, it owned interests in approximately 11,844 net developed and undeveloped acres of natural gas properties in northern Louisiana.

Among 3 analysts covering Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Tellurian had 6 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. The rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, July 17 to “Hold”.

Davis Selected Advisers decreased Cousins Properties Inc. (NYSE:CUZ) stake by 758,230 shares to 853,270 valued at $8.24M in 2019Q1. It also reduced General Electric Co. (NYSE:GE) stake by 28.51 million shares and now owns 22.52 million shares. American Express Co. (NYSE:AXP) was reduced too.

