Tellurian Inc. (TELL) and Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) Comparing side by side

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) and Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) compete with each other in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tellurian Inc. 8 154.20 N/A -0.63 0.00 Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. 1 71.20 N/A -0.08 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Tellurian Inc. and Torchlight Energy Resources Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Tellurian Inc. and Torchlight Energy Resources Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tellurian Inc. 0.00% -43.3% -33.9% Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. 0.00% -30.2% -15.1%

Volatility & Risk

Tellurian Inc. is 68.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.68 beta. Torchlight Energy Resources Inc.’s 1.89 beta is the reason why it is 89.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Tellurian Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Tellurian Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Torchlight Energy Resources Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Tellurian Inc. and Torchlight Energy Resources Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tellurian Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 31.74% for Tellurian Inc. with average price target of $10.5. Competitively Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. has an average price target of $2.85, with potential upside of 176.70%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. is looking more favorable than Tellurian Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 22.8% of Tellurian Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 7.7% of Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 28.8% of Tellurian Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 35.38% of Torchlight Energy Resources Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tellurian Inc. -13.95% -19.97% -30.28% -36.98% -18.06% -11.22% Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. -6.58% 7.58% 13.6% 42.57% 15.45% 151.64%

For the past year Tellurian Inc. had bearish trend while Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Tellurian Inc.

Tellurian Investments Inc. offers mid-scale natural gas liquefaction and export projects. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2016 it had interests in three oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in Central Oklahoma. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.