Tellurian Inc. (TELL) and Ring Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Comparing side by side

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) and Ring Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tellurian Inc. 9 140.12 N/A -0.63 0.00 Ring Energy Inc. 4 0.77 N/A 0.23 10.89

Table 1 demonstrates Tellurian Inc. and Ring Energy Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Tellurian Inc. and Ring Energy Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tellurian Inc. 0.00% -43.3% -33.9% Ring Energy Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 2.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.68 beta means Tellurian Inc.’s volatility is 68.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Ring Energy Inc.’s 1.38 beta is the reason why it is 38.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Tellurian Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. On the competitive side is, Ring Energy Inc. which has a 0.4 Current Ratio and a 0.4 Quick Ratio. Tellurian Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Ring Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Tellurian Inc. and Ring Energy Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tellurian Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Ring Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Tellurian Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 86.67% and an $14 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 22.8% of Tellurian Inc. shares and 82.2% of Ring Energy Inc. shares. Insiders held 28.8% of Tellurian Inc. shares. Competitively, 2.5% are Ring Energy Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tellurian Inc. -13.95% -19.97% -30.28% -36.98% -18.06% -11.22% Ring Energy Inc. -5.04% -27.3% -51.49% -59.03% -80.13% -51.77%

For the past year Tellurian Inc. was less bearish than Ring Energy Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Tellurian Inc. beats Ring Energy Inc.

Tellurian Investments Inc. offers mid-scale natural gas liquefaction and export projects. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Ring Energy, Inc. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas and Kansas, the United States. As of December 31, 2016, its proved reserves consisted of approximately 27.7 million barrel of oil equivalent. The company also owns interests in 32,663 net developed and undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, and 20,490 net developed and undeveloped acres in Reeves and Culberson counties, Texas; and 14,549 net developed and undeveloped acres in Kansas. It primarily sells its oil and natural gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers. The company was formerly known as Transglobal Mining Corp. and changed its name to Ring Energy, Inc. in March 2008. Ring Energy, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.