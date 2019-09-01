Tellurian Inc. (TELL) and Obsidian Energy Ltd. (NYSE:OBE) Comparison side by side

Since Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) and Obsidian Energy Ltd. (NYSE:OBE) are part of the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tellurian Inc. 9 122.36 N/A -0.63 0.00 Obsidian Energy Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00

Table 1 highlights Tellurian Inc. and Obsidian Energy Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Tellurian Inc. and Obsidian Energy Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tellurian Inc. 0.00% -43.3% -33.9% Obsidian Energy Ltd. 0.00% -15.3% -10.6%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.68 beta indicates that Tellurian Inc. is 68.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Obsidian Energy Ltd. has a 3.19 beta and it is 219.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Tellurian Inc. is 3.2 while its Current Ratio is 3.2. Meanwhile, Obsidian Energy Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 0.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.5. Tellurian Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Obsidian Energy Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Tellurian Inc. and Obsidian Energy Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tellurian Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Obsidian Energy Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

$13.67 is Tellurian Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 109.34%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 22.8% of Tellurian Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 32.1% of Obsidian Energy Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 28.8% of Tellurian Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Obsidian Energy Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tellurian Inc. -13.95% -19.97% -30.28% -36.98% -18.06% -11.22% Obsidian Energy Ltd. 7.92% -5.22% -45.63% -61.34% -85.45% -61.36%

For the past year Tellurian Inc. has stronger performance than Obsidian Energy Ltd.

Summary

Tellurian Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Obsidian Energy Ltd.

Tellurian Investments Inc. offers mid-scale natural gas liquefaction and export projects. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in western Canada. It primarily holds interest in the Cardium Resource Play that covers an area of approximately 400 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in west central Alberta; Peace River Resource Play covering an area of 235 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in northwestern Alberta; and Viking Resource Play that covers an area of approximately 170 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in north-central Alberta. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.