Tellurian Inc. (TELL) and Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) Contrasting side by side

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) and Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) compete against each other in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tellurian Inc. 9 161.43 N/A -0.63 0.00 Kimbell Royalty Partners LP 17 7.18 N/A -0.37 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Tellurian Inc. and Kimbell Royalty Partners LP.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Tellurian Inc. and Kimbell Royalty Partners LP.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tellurian Inc. 0.00% -43.3% -33.9% Kimbell Royalty Partners LP 0.00% -2.9% -1.2%

Liquidity

3.2 and 3.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tellurian Inc. Its rival Kimbell Royalty Partners LP’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.1 and 8.1 respectively. Kimbell Royalty Partners LP has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Tellurian Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Tellurian Inc. and Kimbell Royalty Partners LP.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tellurian Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Kimbell Royalty Partners LP 0 1 2 2.67

The upside potential is 79.95% for Tellurian Inc. with consensus price target of $14. Kimbell Royalty Partners LP on the other hand boasts of a $20 consensus price target and a 35.23% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Tellurian Inc. appears more favorable than Kimbell Royalty Partners LP, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Tellurian Inc. and Kimbell Royalty Partners LP has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 22.8% and 98.3%. 28.8% are Tellurian Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.2% of Kimbell Royalty Partners LP’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tellurian Inc. -13.95% -19.97% -30.28% -36.98% -18.06% -11.22% Kimbell Royalty Partners LP 0.31% -0.31% -2.73% -3.89% -27.38% 18.19%

For the past year Tellurian Inc. has -11.22% weaker performance while Kimbell Royalty Partners LP has 18.19% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Kimbell Royalty Partners LP beats Tellurian Inc.

Tellurian Investments Inc. offers mid-scale natural gas liquefaction and export projects. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of March 29, 2017, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 3.7 million gross acres in 20 states and onshore basin in the continental United States, including approximately 48,000 gross producing wells with approximately 29,000 wells in the Permian Basin. Kimbell Royalty GP, LLC serves as a general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.