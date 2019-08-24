Tellurian Inc. (TELL) and Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) and Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tellurian Inc. 9 140.12 N/A -0.63 0.00 Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. 9 0.81 N/A -2.13 0.00

Demonstrates Tellurian Inc. and Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Tellurian Inc. and Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tellurian Inc. 0.00% -43.3% -33.9% Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. 0.00% -7.5% -4.5%

Risk & Volatility

Tellurian Inc.’s 1.68 beta indicates that its volatility is 68.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. is 67.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.67 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Tellurian Inc. is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.2. The Current Ratio of rival Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. is 2.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.7. Tellurian Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Tellurian Inc. and Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tellurian Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. 2 0 0 1.00

$14 is Tellurian Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 86.67%. Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $9.13 average target price and a 64.50% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Tellurian Inc. looks more robust than Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Tellurian Inc. and Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22.8% and 0% respectively. About 28.8% of Tellurian Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tellurian Inc. -13.95% -19.97% -30.28% -36.98% -18.06% -11.22% Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. 7.75% 0.11% -4.24% -19.14% -53.81% -4.24%

For the past year Tellurian Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Tellurian Inc. beats Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.

Tellurian Investments Inc. offers mid-scale natural gas liquefaction and export projects. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. It provides services in floater market, including ultra-deepwater, deepwater, and mid-water. The company operates a fleet of 24 offshore drilling rigs, which comprise 4 drillships, 8 ultra-deepwater, 6 deepwater, 5 mid-water semisubmersibles, and 1 jack-up rig. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. is a subsidiary of Loews Corporation.