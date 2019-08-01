Tellurian Inc. (TELL) Analysts See $-0.13 EPS; Last Week IPG Photonics (IPGP) Coverage

Among 2 analysts covering IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. IPG Photonics had 8 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, February 13 with “Hold”. Canaccord Genuity maintained IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) on Wednesday, May 1 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 31 by Raymond James. See IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) latest ratings:

31/07/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Strong Buy Old Target: $204.0000 New Target: $190.0000 Maintain

01/05/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $138.0000 New Target: $180.0000 Maintain

01/05/2019 Broker: Benchmark Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

22/04/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

09/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

27/02/2019 Broker: Northcoast Rating: Hold Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

13/02/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $150 New Target: $138 Maintain

Analysts expect Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) to report $-0.13 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 23.53% from last quarter's $-0.17 EPS. After having $-0.16 EPS previously, Tellurian Inc.'s analysts see -18.75% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.48% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $5.95. About 1.44M shares traded. Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) has declined 18.06% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.06% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold IPG Photonics Corporation shares while 123 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 32.72 million shares or 3.44% less from 33.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP). Alabama-based Regions Financial has invested 0% in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP). The Missouri-based Stifel Fincl has invested 0.01% in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP). Moreover, Scout has 0.44% invested in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP). Advisory Lc reported 1,391 shares. Malaga Cove Cap Limited Liability Co owns 5,730 shares. Financial Bank Of Mellon Corp owns 584,996 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP). Raymond James & Assocs holds 0.01% or 43,298 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 2,672 shares. 4,984 are owned by Twin Tree Lp. Vident Advisory Limited Liability Company has invested 1.19% in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP). Torray Lc accumulated 5,314 shares. Cambiar Invsts Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.11% or 31,537 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset holds 72 shares.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and makes a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications, primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.92 billion. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories. It has a 23.23 P/E ratio. It also provides erbium-doped fiber and Raman amplifiers, and integrated communications systems, which are deployed in broadband networks, such as fiber to the home, fiber to the curb, passive optical networks, and dense wavelength division multiplexing networks; ytterbium and thulium specialty fiber amplifiers and broadband light sources; and single-frequency, linearly polarized, and polarization-maintaining versions of its amplifier products.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.51 million activity. Shares for $1.51 million were sold by Valentin Gapontsev Trust I on Thursday, June 27.

The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $130.02. About 413,864 shares traded. IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) has declined 41.59% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IPGP News: 27/04/2018 – IPG Says ‘Bleeding’ From Consumer-Good Ad Spending Cuts Is Slowing; 29/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ IPG Photonics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IPGP); 08/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Benchmark for May. 15; 07/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Benchmark for May. 14; 05/03/2018 IPG Photonics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – BRIDGEWATER EXITED COST, CMG, ROST, LULU, IPG IN 1Q: 13F; 16/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics 1Q Rev $359.9M; 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics 1Q Net $106.3M

Among 3 analysts covering Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Tellurian had 6 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, July 17 by Stifel Nicolaus.