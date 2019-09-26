Teligent Inc. (TLGT)’s Financial Results Comparing With XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB)

We are contrasting Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teligent Inc. 1 0.79 N/A -0.75 0.00 XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A 1.16 1.69

In table 1 we can see Teligent Inc. and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teligent Inc. 0.00% -156% -21.1% XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 70.3% 68.6%

Risk and Volatility

Teligent Inc.’s 1.61 beta indicates that its volatility is 61.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. is 7.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.07 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Teligent Inc. are 1.5 and 0.8. Competitively, XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has 51.1 and 51.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Teligent Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Teligent Inc. and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 85.2% and 11.6%. 1.1% are Teligent Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 1% are XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teligent Inc. -5.8% 0% -34.08% -62.64% -84.26% -52.55% XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. -0.88% -15.78% -17.6% -13.17% 26.59% 13.43%

For the past year Teligent Inc. has -52.55% weaker performance while XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has 13.43% stronger performance.

Summary

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Teligent Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Teligent, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, formulates, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms. It also develops, manufactures, fills, and packages topical semi-solid and liquid products for branded and generic pharmaceutical customers, as well as for over-the-counter and cosmetic markets. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications that range from cosmetics and cosmeceuticals to the prescription treatment of conditions, such as dermatitis, psoriasis, and eczema. In addition, it offers contract formulation and contract manufacturing services comprising formulating, testing, and/or manufacturing prescription drugs and medical devices. The company was formerly known as IGI Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Teligent, Inc. in October 2015. Teligent, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Buena, New Jersey.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and SjogrenÂ’s syndrome. The company also develops recombinant human erythropoietin for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a licensing agreement with Yeda Research and Development Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of hCDR1. The company was formerly known as Xenograft Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in July 1995. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.