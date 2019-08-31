Teligent Inc. (TLGT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)

Both Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) and Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teligent Inc. 1 0.68 N/A -0.75 0.00 Unity Biotechnology Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.18 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Teligent Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teligent Inc. 0.00% -156% -21.1% Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -46.4% -42.4%

Liquidity

Teligent Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Unity Biotechnology Inc. which has a 13.7 Current Ratio and a 13.7 Quick Ratio. Unity Biotechnology Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Teligent Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Teligent Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Teligent Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s average price target is $21, while its potential upside is 244.26%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 85.2% of Teligent Inc. shares and 72.8% of Unity Biotechnology Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.1% of Teligent Inc. shares. Comparatively, Unity Biotechnology Inc. has 8.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teligent Inc. -5.8% 0% -34.08% -62.64% -84.26% -52.55% Unity Biotechnology Inc. -5.11% -26.69% -12.95% -38.23% -51.94% -56.58%

For the past year Teligent Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Teligent, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, formulates, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms. It also develops, manufactures, fills, and packages topical semi-solid and liquid products for branded and generic pharmaceutical customers, as well as for over-the-counter and cosmetic markets. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications that range from cosmetics and cosmeceuticals to the prescription treatment of conditions, such as dermatitis, psoriasis, and eczema. In addition, it offers contract formulation and contract manufacturing services comprising formulating, testing, and/or manufacturing prescription drugs and medical devices. The company was formerly known as IGI Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Teligent, Inc. in October 2015. Teligent, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Buena, New Jersey.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.