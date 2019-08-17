Teligent Inc. (TLGT)’s Financial Results Comparing With TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV)

Both Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) and TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teligent Inc. 1 0.56 N/A -0.75 0.00 TrovaGene Inc. 3 24.91 N/A -8.48 0.00

Table 1 highlights Teligent Inc. and TrovaGene Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Teligent Inc. and TrovaGene Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teligent Inc. 0.00% -156% -21.1% TrovaGene Inc. 0.00% -145.6% -109%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.61 beta indicates that Teligent Inc. is 61.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. TrovaGene Inc.’s 0.7 beta is the reason why it is 30.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Teligent Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, TrovaGene Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.8 and has 3.8 Quick Ratio. TrovaGene Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Teligent Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Teligent Inc. and TrovaGene Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Teligent Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 TrovaGene Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively TrovaGene Inc. has an average target price of $14, with potential upside of 569.86%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Teligent Inc. and TrovaGene Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 85.2% and 8%. Teligent Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%. Comparatively, TrovaGene Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teligent Inc. -5.8% 0% -34.08% -62.64% -84.26% -52.55% TrovaGene Inc. -9.33% -30.56% -49.28% -58.09% -59.26% -44.5%

For the past year TrovaGene Inc. has weaker performance than Teligent Inc.

Summary

TrovaGene Inc. beats Teligent Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Teligent, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, formulates, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms. It also develops, manufactures, fills, and packages topical semi-solid and liquid products for branded and generic pharmaceutical customers, as well as for over-the-counter and cosmetic markets. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications that range from cosmetics and cosmeceuticals to the prescription treatment of conditions, such as dermatitis, psoriasis, and eczema. In addition, it offers contract formulation and contract manufacturing services comprising formulating, testing, and/or manufacturing prescription drugs and medical devices. The company was formerly known as IGI Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Teligent, Inc. in October 2015. Teligent, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Buena, New Jersey.

Trovagene, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular genetic detection technology for use in pharmaceutical development, clinical research, and medical testing in various clinical disciplines in the United States. The company intends to enhance the treatment outcomes for cancer patients through its proprietary technology to detect and quantitatively monitor circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) using urine or blood samples. It offers Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) platform, which provides cancer monitoring by tracking and quantifying levels of ctDNA from either urine or blood samples, as well as intends to offer clinical information beyond the current standard of care. The company also provides assays for the BRAF, KRAS, and epidermal growth factor receptor oncogenes; and engages in developing mutation coverage for other cancers, such as lung and colorectal cancers, as well as targeting clinically validated resistance mutations for gene rearrangements, including ALK, RET, and ROS. In addition, it offers laboratory developed tests for pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company has a license agreement with Nerviano Medical Sciences to develop and commercialize therapeutic candidate PCM-075. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.