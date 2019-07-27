Teligent Inc. (TLGT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teligent Inc. 1 0.58 N/A -0.75 0.00 Synlogic Inc. 8 80.84 N/A -2.04 0.00

In table 1 we can see Teligent Inc. and Synlogic Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teligent Inc. 0.00% -84.1% -14.9% Synlogic Inc. 0.00% -36.2% -32.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.45 beta means Teligent Inc.’s volatility is 45.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Synlogic Inc. has a 2.38 beta which is 138.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Teligent Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Synlogic Inc. which has a 14.9 Current Ratio and a 14.9 Quick Ratio. Synlogic Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Teligent Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Teligent Inc. and Synlogic Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 83.8% and 82.1%. 0.1% are Teligent Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Synlogic Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teligent Inc. -0.89% -10.79% -43.54% -72.55% -69.96% -34.88% Synlogic Inc. 0.12% 3.77% -19.34% 3.38% -22% 17.83%

For the past year Teligent Inc. has -34.88% weaker performance while Synlogic Inc. has 17.83% stronger performance.

Summary

Synlogic Inc. beats Teligent Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Teligent, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, formulates, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms. It also develops, manufactures, fills, and packages topical semi-solid and liquid products for branded and generic pharmaceutical customers, as well as for over-the-counter and cosmetic markets. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications that range from cosmetics and cosmeceuticals to the prescription treatment of conditions, such as dermatitis, psoriasis, and eczema. In addition, it offers contract formulation and contract manufacturing services comprising formulating, testing, and/or manufacturing prescription drugs and medical devices. The company was formerly known as IGI Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Teligent, Inc. in October 2015. Teligent, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Buena, New Jersey.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.