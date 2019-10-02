Teligent Inc. (TLGT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teligent Inc. 1 -0.43 32.42M -0.75 0.00 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 -0.10 167.12M -0.39 0.00

Demonstrates Teligent Inc. and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teligent Inc. 3,697,114,836.36% -156% -21.1% Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9,308,232,148.82% -58.9% -44.2%

Risk and Volatility

Teligent Inc. is 61.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.61 beta. Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 20.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.2 beta.

Liquidity

1.5 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Teligent Inc. Its rival Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.3 and 5.3 respectively. Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Teligent Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Teligent Inc. and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Teligent Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $7, while its potential upside is 304.62%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Teligent Inc. and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85.2% and 96.2% respectively. Teligent Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.1%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.25% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teligent Inc. -5.8% 0% -34.08% -62.64% -84.26% -52.55% Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.94% -9.88% 3.17% 5.07% -17.99% -0.87%

For the past year Teligent Inc. was more bearish than Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Teligent Inc. on 10 of the 11 factors.

Teligent, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, formulates, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms. It also develops, manufactures, fills, and packages topical semi-solid and liquid products for branded and generic pharmaceutical customers, as well as for over-the-counter and cosmetic markets. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications that range from cosmetics and cosmeceuticals to the prescription treatment of conditions, such as dermatitis, psoriasis, and eczema. In addition, it offers contract formulation and contract manufacturing services comprising formulating, testing, and/or manufacturing prescription drugs and medical devices. The company was formerly known as IGI Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Teligent, Inc. in October 2015. Teligent, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Buena, New Jersey.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, which has completed Phase III clinical program for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. It is also developing two oncology product candidates, which are in Phase I and Phase II. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license agreements with Aclaris Therapeutics International Limited for the development and commercialization of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for the treatment of alopecia areata and other dermatological conditions; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies; AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of an oncology program; and Daiichi Sankyo to pursue research related to ligases. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in South San Francisco, California.