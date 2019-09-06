Teligent Inc. (TLGT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teligent Inc. 1 0.76 N/A -0.75 0.00 Novo Nordisk A/S 50 0.00 N/A 2.37 20.21

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Teligent Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Teligent Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teligent Inc. 0.00% -156% -21.1% Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36%

Risk and Volatility

Teligent Inc.’s current beta is 1.61 and it happens to be 61.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Novo Nordisk A/S’s 41.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.59 beta.

Liquidity

Teligent Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Novo Nordisk A/S’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. Teligent Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 85.2% of Teligent Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 9.8% of Novo Nordisk A/S are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.1% of Teligent Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 26.4% of Novo Nordisk A/S’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teligent Inc. -5.8% 0% -34.08% -62.64% -84.26% -52.55% Novo Nordisk A/S -3.25% -6.99% -2.46% 1.85% -5.5% 4.02%

For the past year Teligent Inc. had bearish trend while Novo Nordisk A/S had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Novo Nordisk A/S beats Teligent Inc.

Teligent, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, formulates, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms. It also develops, manufactures, fills, and packages topical semi-solid and liquid products for branded and generic pharmaceutical customers, as well as for over-the-counter and cosmetic markets. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications that range from cosmetics and cosmeceuticals to the prescription treatment of conditions, such as dermatitis, psoriasis, and eczema. In addition, it offers contract formulation and contract manufacturing services comprising formulating, testing, and/or manufacturing prescription drugs and medical devices. The company was formerly known as IGI Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Teligent, Inc. in October 2015. Teligent, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Buena, New Jersey.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.