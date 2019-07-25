Teligent Inc. (TLGT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Both Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teligent Inc. 1 0.58 N/A -0.75 0.00 Novavax Inc. 17 3.80 N/A -0.47 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Teligent Inc. and Novavax Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Teligent Inc. and Novavax Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teligent Inc. 0.00% -84.1% -14.9% Novavax Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Teligent Inc. and Novavax Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Teligent Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Novavax Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

On the other hand, Novavax Inc.’s potential downside is -70.84% and its average price target is $1.35.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Teligent Inc. and Novavax Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 83.8% and 34.42% respectively. About 0.1% of Teligent Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.95% are Novavax Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teligent Inc. -0.89% -10.79% -43.54% -72.55% -69.96% -34.88% Novavax Inc. -16.54% -38.94% -84.8% -81.31% -80.21% -81.82%

For the past year Teligent Inc. was less bearish than Novavax Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Novavax Inc. beats Teligent Inc.

Teligent, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, formulates, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms. It also develops, manufactures, fills, and packages topical semi-solid and liquid products for branded and generic pharmaceutical customers, as well as for over-the-counter and cosmetic markets. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications that range from cosmetics and cosmeceuticals to the prescription treatment of conditions, such as dermatitis, psoriasis, and eczema. In addition, it offers contract formulation and contract manufacturing services comprising formulating, testing, and/or manufacturing prescription drugs and medical devices. The company was formerly known as IGI Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Teligent, Inc. in October 2015. Teligent, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Buena, New Jersey.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.