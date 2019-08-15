Teligent Inc. (TLGT)’s Financial Results Comparing With NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK)

Both Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) and NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teligent Inc. 1 0.56 N/A -0.75 0.00 NantKwest Inc. 1 2080.85 N/A -1.09 0.00

Demonstrates Teligent Inc. and NantKwest Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Teligent Inc. and NantKwest Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teligent Inc. 0.00% -156% -21.1% NantKwest Inc. 0.00% -52.7% -43.1%

Volatility and Risk

Teligent Inc. is 61.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.61 beta. NantKwest Inc.’s 134.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.34 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Teligent Inc. are 1.5 and 0.8. Competitively, NantKwest Inc. has 4.1 and 4.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. NantKwest Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Teligent Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Teligent Inc. and NantKwest Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 85.2% and 8.5%. Teligent Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.1%. Competitively, NantKwest Inc. has 21.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teligent Inc. -5.8% 0% -34.08% -62.64% -84.26% -52.55% NantKwest Inc. 14.05% 33.98% 20% 25.45% -60.12% 18.97%

For the past year Teligent Inc. had bearish trend while NantKwest Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

NantKwest Inc. beats Teligent Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Teligent, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, formulates, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms. It also develops, manufactures, fills, and packages topical semi-solid and liquid products for branded and generic pharmaceutical customers, as well as for over-the-counter and cosmetic markets. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications that range from cosmetics and cosmeceuticals to the prescription treatment of conditions, such as dermatitis, psoriasis, and eczema. In addition, it offers contract formulation and contract manufacturing services comprising formulating, testing, and/or manufacturing prescription drugs and medical devices. The company was formerly known as IGI Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Teligent, Inc. in October 2015. Teligent, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Buena, New Jersey.

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer product candidates for the treatment of virally-induced cancers, such as polyoma virus induced merkel cell carcinoma, human papilloma virus induced cervical, and head and neck cancers; infectious diseases, including Ebola; and other serious viral, fungal, and bacterial infections. It is also develops high-affinity natural killer product candidates primarily for the treatment of solid tumors, breast cancer, head and neck/squamous, lymphoma, and various cancer; and target activated natural killer product candidates to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor Bio Science Corporation to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the companyÂ’s proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.