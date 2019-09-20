Teligent Inc. (TLGT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teligent Inc. 1 0.79 N/A -0.75 0.00 Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 84 684.70 N/A -3.83 0.00

In table 1 we can see Teligent Inc. and Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teligent Inc. 0.00% -156% -21.1% Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.1% -47.4%

Risk and Volatility

Teligent Inc. has a beta of 1.61 and its 61.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s 97.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.97 beta.

Liquidity

1.5 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Teligent Inc. Its rival Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12.2 and 12.2 respectively. Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Teligent Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Teligent Inc. and Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Teligent Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Meanwhile, Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $84.8, while its potential downside is -7.83%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Teligent Inc. and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 85.2% and 0%. Teligent Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.2% of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teligent Inc. -5.8% 0% -34.08% -62.64% -84.26% -52.55% Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 6.08% 0.4% 76.33% 61.65% 68.74% 149.41%

For the past year Teligent Inc. had bearish trend while Mirati Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. beats Teligent Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Teligent, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, formulates, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms. It also develops, manufactures, fills, and packages topical semi-solid and liquid products for branded and generic pharmaceutical customers, as well as for over-the-counter and cosmetic markets. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications that range from cosmetics and cosmeceuticals to the prescription treatment of conditions, such as dermatitis, psoriasis, and eczema. In addition, it offers contract formulation and contract manufacturing services comprising formulating, testing, and/or manufacturing prescription drugs and medical devices. The company was formerly known as IGI Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Teligent, Inc. in October 2015. Teligent, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Buena, New Jersey.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of oncology products. The companyÂ’s clinical stage product candidates include glesatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with genetic alterations of MET; and in Phase Ib clinical trials in patients with genetic alterations of MET and Axl in NSCLC and other solid tumors. Its clinical stage product candidates also comprise sitravatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, such as NSCLC and metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trials to treat NSCLC patients with RET, CHR4q12, CBL, and AXL genetic alterations; and mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with Foundation Medicine, Inc. and Guardant Health, Inc. to explore development of their platforms as companion diagnostics for glesatinib. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.