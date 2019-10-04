Teligent Inc. (TLGT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND)

Both Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teligent Inc. 1 -0.39 32.42M -0.75 0.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 5.68M -15.26 0.00

In table 1 we can see Teligent Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Teligent Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teligent Inc. 3,643,924,918.51% -156% -21.1% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 87,654,320.99% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.61 beta means Teligent Inc.’s volatility is 61.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 2.63 which is 163.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Teligent Inc. are 1.5 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 and its Quick Ratio is 7.8. Millendo Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Teligent Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Teligent Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Teligent Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is $23.5, which is potential 237.64% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Teligent Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 85.2% and 59.8%. Teligent Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 7.03% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teligent Inc. -5.8% 0% -34.08% -62.64% -84.26% -52.55% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. -9.92% -21.96% -38.3% -4.29% -27.88% 23.4%

For the past year Teligent Inc. has -52.55% weaker performance while Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has 23.4% stronger performance.

Summary

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Teligent Inc.

Teligent, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, formulates, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms. It also develops, manufactures, fills, and packages topical semi-solid and liquid products for branded and generic pharmaceutical customers, as well as for over-the-counter and cosmetic markets. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications that range from cosmetics and cosmeceuticals to the prescription treatment of conditions, such as dermatitis, psoriasis, and eczema. In addition, it offers contract formulation and contract manufacturing services comprising formulating, testing, and/or manufacturing prescription drugs and medical devices. The company was formerly known as IGI Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Teligent, Inc. in October 2015. Teligent, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Buena, New Jersey.