Teligent Inc. (TLGT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teligent Inc. 1 0.81 N/A -0.75 0.00 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 108 0.00 N/A -2.73 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Teligent Inc. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Teligent Inc. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teligent Inc. 0.00% -156% -21.1% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.7% -8.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.61 beta indicates that Teligent Inc. is 61.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 1.16 which is 16.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Teligent Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 45.8 and 45.8 respectively. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Teligent Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 85.2% of Teligent Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 98.9% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.1% of Teligent Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 11.33% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teligent Inc. -5.8% 0% -34.08% -62.64% -84.26% -52.55% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.48% -18.06% -15.35% -22.83% -66.44% -22.56%

For the past year Teligent Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Teligent Inc.

Teligent, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, formulates, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms. It also develops, manufactures, fills, and packages topical semi-solid and liquid products for branded and generic pharmaceutical customers, as well as for over-the-counter and cosmetic markets. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications that range from cosmetics and cosmeceuticals to the prescription treatment of conditions, such as dermatitis, psoriasis, and eczema. In addition, it offers contract formulation and contract manufacturing services comprising formulating, testing, and/or manufacturing prescription drugs and medical devices. The company was formerly known as IGI Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Teligent, Inc. in October 2015. Teligent, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Buena, New Jersey.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.