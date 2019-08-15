Teligent Inc. (TLGT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) and Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teligent Inc. 1 0.55 N/A -0.75 0.00 Innoviva Inc. 14 4.36 N/A 3.37 3.52

Table 1 highlights Teligent Inc. and Innoviva Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Teligent Inc. and Innoviva Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teligent Inc. 0.00% -156% -21.1% Innoviva Inc. 0.00% 334.6% 74.3%

Volatility and Risk

Teligent Inc. has a 1.61 beta, while its volatility is 61.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Innoviva Inc. has a 1.5 beta and it is 50.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Teligent Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Innoviva Inc. which has a 42.5 Current Ratio and a 42.5 Quick Ratio. Innoviva Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Teligent Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Teligent Inc. and Innoviva Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85.2% and 80.5% respectively. 1.1% are Teligent Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Innoviva Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teligent Inc. -5.8% 0% -34.08% -62.64% -84.26% -52.55% Innoviva Inc. -8.83% -18.35% -14.84% -34.8% -15.98% -31.92%

For the past year Innoviva Inc. has weaker performance than Teligent Inc.

Summary

Innoviva Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Teligent Inc.

Teligent, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, formulates, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms. It also develops, manufactures, fills, and packages topical semi-solid and liquid products for branded and generic pharmaceutical customers, as well as for over-the-counter and cosmetic markets. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications that range from cosmetics and cosmeceuticals to the prescription treatment of conditions, such as dermatitis, psoriasis, and eczema. In addition, it offers contract formulation and contract manufacturing services comprising formulating, testing, and/or manufacturing prescription drugs and medical devices. The company was formerly known as IGI Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Teligent, Inc. in October 2015. Teligent, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Buena, New Jersey.

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI). The company, under its the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement and the strategic alliance agreement with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), is entitled to receive royalties on the sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA; and a 15% of any future payments made by GSK under its agreements relating to the combination FF/UMEC/VI and the Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy and in combination with other therapeutically active components. It has LABA collaboration agreement with GSK to develop and commercialize once-daily LABA products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.