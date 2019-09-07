Teligent Inc. (TLGT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teligent Inc. 1 0.81 N/A -0.75 0.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 48 2.54 N/A 0.73 60.80

Demonstrates Teligent Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Teligent Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teligent Inc. 0.00% -156% -21.1% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 2.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.61 beta indicates that Teligent Inc. is 61.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s 58.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.58 beta.

Liquidity

Teligent Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Emergent BioSolutions Inc. are 2.1 and 1.3 respectively. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Teligent Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Teligent Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Teligent Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has an average price target of $69.5, with potential upside of 23.93%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Teligent Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 85.2% and 88.9%. 1.1% are Teligent Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% are Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teligent Inc. -5.8% 0% -34.08% -62.64% -84.26% -52.55% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -0.2% -4.48% -15.65% -27.09% -16.7% -25.54%

For the past year Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has weaker performance than Teligent Inc.

Summary

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Teligent Inc.

Teligent, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, formulates, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms. It also develops, manufactures, fills, and packages topical semi-solid and liquid products for branded and generic pharmaceutical customers, as well as for over-the-counter and cosmetic markets. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications that range from cosmetics and cosmeceuticals to the prescription treatment of conditions, such as dermatitis, psoriasis, and eczema. In addition, it offers contract formulation and contract manufacturing services comprising formulating, testing, and/or manufacturing prescription drugs and medical devices. The company was formerly known as IGI Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Teligent, Inc. in October 2015. Teligent, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Buena, New Jersey.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.