Teligent Inc. (TLGT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA)

Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teligent Inc. 1 0.54 N/A -0.75 0.00 Edesa Biotech Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.16 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Teligent Inc. and Edesa Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teligent Inc. 0.00% -156% -21.1% Edesa Biotech Inc. 0.00% -51.1% -48.4%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.61 shows that Teligent Inc. is 61.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Edesa Biotech Inc. has a 2.27 beta which is 127.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Teligent Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Edesa Biotech Inc. which has a 9.2 Current Ratio and a 9 Quick Ratio. Edesa Biotech Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Teligent Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 85.2% of Teligent Inc. shares and 25.9% of Edesa Biotech Inc. shares. 1.1% are Teligent Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of Edesa Biotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teligent Inc. -5.8% 0% -34.08% -62.64% -84.26% -52.55% Edesa Biotech Inc. -1.21% -31.65% -21.79% -37.91% -44.29% -10.62%

For the past year Teligent Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Edesa Biotech Inc.

Summary

Edesa Biotech Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Teligent Inc.

Teligent, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, formulates, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms. It also develops, manufactures, fills, and packages topical semi-solid and liquid products for branded and generic pharmaceutical customers, as well as for over-the-counter and cosmetic markets. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications that range from cosmetics and cosmeceuticals to the prescription treatment of conditions, such as dermatitis, psoriasis, and eczema. In addition, it offers contract formulation and contract manufacturing services comprising formulating, testing, and/or manufacturing prescription drugs and medical devices. The company was formerly known as IGI Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Teligent, Inc. in October 2015. Teligent, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Buena, New Jersey.