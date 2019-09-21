Teligent Inc. (TLGT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

We are comparing Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teligent Inc. 1 0.78 N/A -0.75 0.00 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 9 43.09 N/A -2.21 0.00

In table 1 we can see Teligent Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teligent Inc. 0.00% -156% -21.1% Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5%

Liquidity

Teligent Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Arcus Biosciences Inc. which has a 12.9 Current Ratio and a 12.9 Quick Ratio. Arcus Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Teligent Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Teligent Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85.2% and 47.6% respectively. 1.1% are Teligent Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Arcus Biosciences Inc. has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teligent Inc. -5.8% 0% -34.08% -62.64% -84.26% -52.55% Arcus Biosciences Inc. -8.77% -0.38% -21.22% -16.74% -31.52% -26.56%

For the past year Teligent Inc. was more bearish than Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Arcus Biosciences Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Teligent Inc.

Teligent, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, formulates, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms. It also develops, manufactures, fills, and packages topical semi-solid and liquid products for branded and generic pharmaceutical customers, as well as for over-the-counter and cosmetic markets. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications that range from cosmetics and cosmeceuticals to the prescription treatment of conditions, such as dermatitis, psoriasis, and eczema. In addition, it offers contract formulation and contract manufacturing services comprising formulating, testing, and/or manufacturing prescription drugs and medical devices. The company was formerly known as IGI Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Teligent, Inc. in October 2015. Teligent, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Buena, New Jersey.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.