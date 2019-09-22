Teligent Inc. (TLGT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

As Biotechnology companies, Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teligent Inc. 1 0.78 N/A -0.75 0.00 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 9 43.09 N/A -2.21 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Teligent Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teligent Inc. 0.00% -156% -21.1% Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Teligent Inc. are 1.5 and 0.8. Competitively, Arcus Biosciences Inc. has 12.9 and 12.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Teligent Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Teligent Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 85.2% and 47.6%. Insiders held roughly 1.1% of Teligent Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Arcus Biosciences Inc. has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teligent Inc. -5.8% 0% -34.08% -62.64% -84.26% -52.55% Arcus Biosciences Inc. -8.77% -0.38% -21.22% -16.74% -31.52% -26.56%

For the past year Teligent Inc. was more bearish than Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Arcus Biosciences Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Teligent Inc.

Teligent, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, formulates, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms. It also develops, manufactures, fills, and packages topical semi-solid and liquid products for branded and generic pharmaceutical customers, as well as for over-the-counter and cosmetic markets. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications that range from cosmetics and cosmeceuticals to the prescription treatment of conditions, such as dermatitis, psoriasis, and eczema. In addition, it offers contract formulation and contract manufacturing services comprising formulating, testing, and/or manufacturing prescription drugs and medical devices. The company was formerly known as IGI Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Teligent, Inc. in October 2015. Teligent, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Buena, New Jersey.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.