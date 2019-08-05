Teligent, Inc. (TLGT) EPS Estimated At $-0.04; Old National Bancorp (ONB) Sentiment Is 1.2

Old National Bancorp (ONB) investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.23, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 85 investment managers opened new and increased positions, while 71 trimmed and sold positions in Old National Bancorp. The investment managers in our database now have: 109.71 million shares, down from 110.18 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Old National Bancorp in top ten positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 14 Reduced: 57 Increased: 64 New Position: 21.

Analysts expect Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) to report $-0.04 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.16 EPS change or 80.00% from last quarter’s $-0.2 EPS. After having $-0.10 EPS previously, Teligent, Inc.’s analysts see -60.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.0083 during the last trading session, reaching $0.6715. About 34,727 shares traded. Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) has declined 84.26% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 84.26% the S&P500. Some Historical TLGT News: 09/04/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 209975 Company: TELIGENT PHARMA INC; 17/04/2018 – TELIGENT, REPORTS FDA APPROVAL OF CLOBETASOL PROPIONATE CREAM U; 07/05/2018 – Teligent, Inc. to Reschedule Conference Call for First Quarter 2018 Results; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group PLC Exits Position in Teligent; 23/03/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 209978 Company: TELIGENT PHARMA INC; 21/03/2018 – Teligent: Total Addressable Market for This Pdt Is Approximately $30.8 M; 06/04/2018 – Teligent, Inc. Announces FDA Approval of Ciclopirox Shampoo, 1%; 06/04/2018 – TELIGENT, REPORTS FDA APPROVAL OF CICLOPIROX SHAMPOO, 1%; 17/04/2018 – Teligent, Inc. Announces FDA Approval of Clobetasol Propionate Cream USP, 0.05%; 15/03/2018 – Teligent Sees 2018 Rev $70M-$78M

Teligent, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, formulates, makes, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $34.58 million. The firm sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops, makes, fills, and packages topical semi-solid and liquid products for branded and generic pharmaceutical customers, as well as for over-the-counter and cosmetic markets.

More notable recent Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Teligent, Inc. to Hold Conference Call for Second Quarter 2019 Results on Monday August 5th, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Teligent, Inc. Management Comments on Recent Market Movements – GlobeNewswire” published on April 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Teligent, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:TLGT – GlobeNewswire” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Teligent, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on March 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Teligent, Inc. Executes $120 Million Financing Agreement Nasdaq:TLGT – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Jcsd Capital Llc holds 2.67% of its portfolio in Old National Bancorp for 220,000 shares. Rk Capital Management Llc owns 350,000 shares or 1.65% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Old National Bancorp In has 1.47% invested in the company for 1.71 million shares. The Colorado-based Tributary Capital Management Llc has invested 1.44% in the stock. Mairs & Power Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 4.95 million shares.

More notable recent Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Old National Bancorp (ONB) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Old National Bancorp announces quarterly cash dividend – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Old National Bancorp (ONB) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: LH, REZI, ONB – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GOOGL, DCPH, ONB – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

The stock decreased 3.06% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $16.6. About 200,407 shares traded. Old National Bancorp (ONB) has declined 9.46% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ONB News: 08/03/2018 – AIR T INC – LOAN AGREEMENT, RELATED PROMISSORY NOTE REPLACE CERTAIN BUSINESS LOAN AGREEMENT, PROMISSORY NOTE WITH ONB DATED MAY 5, 2017 – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – DJ Old National Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ONB); 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 29C; 24/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp to webcast annual shareholders’ meeting; 23/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS 34C; 26/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp announces quarterly cash dividend; 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL BANCORP CITES ONGOING EFFICIENCY IMPROVEMENTS; 23/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp 1Q Net $48M; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Old National

Analysts await Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.34 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.34 per share. ONB’s profit will be $58.58M for 12.21 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by Old National Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.