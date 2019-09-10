Teligent Inc. (TLGT) and Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) and Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teligent Inc. 1 0.79 N/A -0.75 0.00 Verona Pharma plc 6 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Teligent Inc. and Verona Pharma plc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Teligent Inc. and Verona Pharma plc’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teligent Inc. 0.00% -156% -21.1% Verona Pharma plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 85.2% of Teligent Inc. shares and 65.57% of Verona Pharma plc shares. 1.1% are Teligent Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teligent Inc. -5.8% 0% -34.08% -62.64% -84.26% -52.55% Verona Pharma plc 4.22% -26.96% -33.23% -32.8% -72.78% -56.48%

For the past year Teligent Inc. was less bearish than Verona Pharma plc.

Summary

Teligent Inc. beats Verona Pharma plc on 4 of the 7 factors.

Teligent, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, formulates, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms. It also develops, manufactures, fills, and packages topical semi-solid and liquid products for branded and generic pharmaceutical customers, as well as for over-the-counter and cosmetic markets. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications that range from cosmetics and cosmeceuticals to the prescription treatment of conditions, such as dermatitis, psoriasis, and eczema. In addition, it offers contract formulation and contract manufacturing services comprising formulating, testing, and/or manufacturing prescription drugs and medical devices. The company was formerly known as IGI Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Teligent, Inc. in October 2015. Teligent, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Buena, New Jersey.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, discovers, and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. The companyÂ’s lead product is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, and asthma. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.