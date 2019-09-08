Teligent Inc. (TLGT) and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Comparison side by side

Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teligent Inc. 1 0.81 N/A -0.75 0.00 Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 7 44.02 N/A -1.29 0.00

In table 1 we can see Teligent Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Teligent Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teligent Inc. 0.00% -156% -21.1% Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -86.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.61 beta means Teligent Inc.’s volatility is 61.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.87 beta and it is 87.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Teligent Inc. are 1.5 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.4 and its Quick Ratio is 12.4. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Teligent Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 85.2% of Teligent Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 11.6% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.1% of Teligent Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 18.4% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teligent Inc. -5.8% 0% -34.08% -62.64% -84.26% -52.55% Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. -11.67% -21.04% -41.04% -27.92% -95.95% -16.85%

For the past year Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Teligent Inc.

Summary

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. beats Teligent Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Teligent, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, formulates, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms. It also develops, manufactures, fills, and packages topical semi-solid and liquid products for branded and generic pharmaceutical customers, as well as for over-the-counter and cosmetic markets. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications that range from cosmetics and cosmeceuticals to the prescription treatment of conditions, such as dermatitis, psoriasis, and eczema. In addition, it offers contract formulation and contract manufacturing services comprising formulating, testing, and/or manufacturing prescription drugs and medical devices. The company was formerly known as IGI Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Teligent, Inc. in October 2015. Teligent, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Buena, New Jersey.