Teligent Inc. (TLGT) and Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Comparing side by side

Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) and Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teligent Inc. 1 -0.43 32.42M -0.75 0.00 Nektar Therapeutics 18 0.85 173.66M 3.52 8.08

Table 1 highlights Teligent Inc. and Nektar Therapeutics’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teligent Inc. 3,706,413,627.53% -156% -21.1% Nektar Therapeutics 942,268,041.24% 37.6% 29.7%

Volatility & Risk

Teligent Inc. is 61.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.61 beta. Competitively, Nektar Therapeutics is 163.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.63 beta.

Liquidity

Teligent Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Nektar Therapeutics which has a 14.9 Current Ratio and a 14.8 Quick Ratio. Nektar Therapeutics is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Teligent Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Teligent Inc. and Nektar Therapeutics.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Teligent Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Nektar Therapeutics 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, Nektar Therapeutics’s consensus price target is $31, while its potential upside is 70.14%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Teligent Inc. and Nektar Therapeutics are owned by institutional investors at 85.2% and 94.8% respectively. Insiders owned 1.1% of Teligent Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Nektar Therapeutics’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teligent Inc. -5.8% 0% -34.08% -62.64% -84.26% -52.55% Nektar Therapeutics -11.39% -20.57% -10.05% -33.97% -44.23% -13.42%

For the past year Teligent Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Nektar Therapeutics.

Summary

Nektar Therapeutics beats Teligent Inc. on 10 of the 12 factors.

Teligent, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, formulates, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms. It also develops, manufactures, fills, and packages topical semi-solid and liquid products for branded and generic pharmaceutical customers, as well as for over-the-counter and cosmetic markets. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications that range from cosmetics and cosmeceuticals to the prescription treatment of conditions, such as dermatitis, psoriasis, and eczema. In addition, it offers contract formulation and contract manufacturing services comprising formulating, testing, and/or manufacturing prescription drugs and medical devices. The company was formerly known as IGI Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Teligent, Inc. in October 2015. Teligent, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Buena, New Jersey.

Nektar Therapeutics develops drug candidates based on its PEGylation and polymer conjugate technology platforms in the United States. Its product pipeline includes drug candidates in therapeutic areas comprising cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain. The company offers MOVANTIK, an oral peripherally-acting opioid antagonist for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain; MOVENTIG for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients who have an inadequate response to laxatives; and ADYNOVATE for use in treating Hemophilia A. Its drug candidates in clinical development stage comprises BAY41-6551, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat gram-negative pneumonias; NKTR-214 that is in Phase 1/2 stage to treat cancer; NKTR-181 that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating chronic pain; and NKTR-358 to treat autoimmune diseases. The companyÂ’s drug candidates in clinical development stage also include ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as completed Phase II clinical trial stage for refractory ovarian cancer and second-line metastatic colorectal cancer; and in combination with 5-fluorouracil/leucovorin to treat refractory solid tumor cancers, which has completed Phase I clinical trial. In addition, it holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Ophthotech Corporation for Fovista; and UCB Pharma for dapirolizumab pegol. Further, the company holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Amgen Inc.; Allergan, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche). It has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to explore the anti-cancer activity of NKTR-214; and a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to develop and commercialize NKTR-358. Nektar Therapeutics was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.