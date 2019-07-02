Teligent Inc. (TLGT) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) Contrasting side by side

Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teligent Inc. 1 0.54 N/A -0.75 0.00 Mereo BioPharma Group plc 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Teligent Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Teligent Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teligent Inc. 0.00% -84.1% -14.9% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Teligent Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 83.8% and 0%. Insiders owned 0.1% of Teligent Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teligent Inc. -0.89% -10.79% -43.54% -72.55% -69.96% -34.88% Mereo BioPharma Group plc -1.92% 0% 0% 0% 0% -21.23%

For the past year Mereo BioPharma Group plc has weaker performance than Teligent Inc.

Summary

Mereo BioPharma Group plc beats on 5 of the 7 factors Teligent Inc.

Teligent, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, formulates, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms. It also develops, manufactures, fills, and packages topical semi-solid and liquid products for branded and generic pharmaceutical customers, as well as for over-the-counter and cosmetic markets. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications that range from cosmetics and cosmeceuticals to the prescription treatment of conditions, such as dermatitis, psoriasis, and eczema. In addition, it offers contract formulation and contract manufacturing services comprising formulating, testing, and/or manufacturing prescription drugs and medical devices. The company was formerly known as IGI Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Teligent, Inc. in October 2015. Teligent, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Buena, New Jersey.